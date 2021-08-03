Matt Damon: 'I do not use slurs of any kind'

We spoke to an expert about DaBaby and Matt Damon’s recent comments about HIV and the "f-slur" — and how they perpetuate harmful stigmas about the LGBTQ+ community. Carmen Logie remembers the very first time she heard of HIV/AIDS. It was the mid-1980s and she was about 10 years old when she saw a billboard that read “AIDS kills.” This jarring introduction to an unknown concept confused her. She remembers thinking, “What is this? AIDS kills?” Now an associate professor in the Factor-Inwentash Faculty of Social Work at the University of Toronto and a Canada Research Chair in Global Health Equity and Social Justice, she says this kind of HIV/AIDS messaging in the media contributes to the othering of LGBTQ+ communities. After seeing recent headlines about well-known celebrities using homophobic slurs and perpetuating HIV/AIDS stigma with harmful comments, Logie says she’s reminded of how far we still have to go in challenging our biases.