Matt Damon: 'I do not use slurs of any kind'

By By Marianne Garvey, CNN
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMatt Damon has issued a statement to clarify what he meant when he revealed that his daughter schooled him on using an anti-LGBTQ+ slur. The "Stillwater" star told the Sunday Times in a recent interview that he retired the 'f-slur' after his daughter wrote him a "treatise" on how wrong the word is after he said it at home in the context of recalling a joke from a movie.

Matt Damon denies using 'f-slur' amid backlash over recent interview

Matt Damon issued a statement on Monday denying he ever used the word "'f****t' in my personal life," despite a recent interview suggesting otherwise. The Stillwater star sparked outrage on social media after telling London's Sunday Times that he "retired" the offensive term. Damon is quoted as saying he "made a joke, months ago, and got a treatise from my daughter" about what she calls "the 'f-slur for a homosexual.'" Now, the 50-year-old actor insists he's "never called anyone 'f****t'" and implied the conversation is being taken out of context.
MoviesCBS News

Matt Damon on what the pandemic has taught him

Academy Award-winner Matt Damon, star of the critically-praised new film "Stillwater," is not afraid to step away from the business for a moment to attend to family business. Damon won't work this fall so he can get his family settled in New York and his children ready for new schools, he tells correspondent Seth Doane in an interview for "CBS Sunday Morning," to be broadcast July 18.
CelebritiesParsons Sun

GLADD's statement on Matt Damon's comments

GLAAD says Matt Damon's remarks are a reminder that anti-LGBTQ slurs have "no place in mainstream media". The 50-year-old actor recently revealed his daughter called him out for using the word "f*****" and explained why it is so "dangerous", but he later insisted he does not "use slurs of any kind".
CelebritiesFASHION Magazine |

Homophobia Is Alive and Well in Hollywood

We spoke to an expert about DaBaby and Matt Damon’s recent comments about HIV and the "f-slur" — and how they perpetuate harmful stigmas about the LGBTQ+ community. Carmen Logie remembers the very first time she heard of HIV/AIDS. It was the mid-1980s and she was about 10 years old when she saw a billboard that read “AIDS kills.” This jarring introduction to an unknown concept confused her. She remembers thinking, “What is this? AIDS kills?” Now an associate professor in the Factor-Inwentash Faculty of Social Work at the University of Toronto and a Canada Research Chair in Global Health Equity and Social Justice, she says this kind of HIV/AIDS messaging in the media contributes to the othering of LGBTQ+ communities. After seeing recent headlines about well-known celebrities using homophobic slurs and perpetuating HIV/AIDS stigma with harmful comments, Logie says she’s reminded of how far we still have to go in challenging our biases.
Celebritiesimdb.com

Matt Damon Clarifies He Never Personally Used the "F-Slur" Following Controversial Remarks

Matt Damon is setting the record straight about his use of the "f-slur for a homosexual." On Sunday, Aug. 1, the Stillwater actor shocked his fans and fellow Hollywood colleagues after he told The Sunday Times about how he recently retired the use of a derogatory term commonly aimed at members of the LGBTQ+ community. The 50-year-old star recalled uttering the offensive term "months ago" while making a joke in front of his children. But one of his four daughters, whom he didn't specifically name, wrote him a treatise about "how that word is dangerous" to use. After becoming a hot topic, Matt...

