Actress Racquel Palmer talks starring in Tyler Perry's new drama

EXCLUSIVE: Nick Barrotta, who has recurred as Allan since the first season of BET’s Tyler Perry’s The Oval, has been been promoted to series regular for the upcoming third season, and Kaye Singleton (Don’t Waste Your Pretty) and Russell Thomas (Jane The Virgin) have been cast as new series regulars for season 3, which premieres this fall. They join series stars Ed Quinn, Kron Moore, Javon Johnson, Ptosha Storey, Vaughn Hebron, Teesha Renee, Daniel Croix Henderson, Lodric Collins, Ciera Payton, Walter Fauntleroy, Taja V. Simpson, Brad Benedict, Travis Cure, Matthew Law, Bill Barrett, and Derek A. Dixon in the one-hour drama.
Comments / 0