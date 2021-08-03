Review: Corner Gas Animated “A Lot to be Desired”
The infamous empty lot in Dog River has been purchased by a mysterious buyer. Oscar, Emma, and Hank begin to think the worst-case scenario, that the lot has been bought by bikers or a big box store. The fear drives them to protest the purchase. When that doesn’t work, they decide to buy the lot themselves. Paying way over the asking price is much to the profit of the mysterious buyer, who is closer than they realize.www.bubbleblabber.com
