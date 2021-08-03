Review: Corner Gas Animated “A Lot to be Desired”

Do Animals Dream? That’s the provocative name and question of the game from Black Vein Productions. As a very happy omnivore, I was definitely intrigued by a game that promised to “forever change how you view animals.” We’ve all met the vegan that’ll berate you for loving butter (and the equally obnoxious carnivore who thinks all vegans are smelly hippies), and I think there’s a fine line to walk when discussing personal food choices. A line that can very easily cross over into proselytizing. Do Animals Dream? manages to find a surprising balance on an often contentious topic. And before you read further, I’d like to share a similar disclaimer to one given by the game’s developers: there will be scenes of violence in this game that made even me quite uncomfortable at times.