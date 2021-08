Popular burger restaurant coming to Main Street, San Vicente. Popular restaurant Umami Burger will be opening two new locations each just feet from the Santa Monica border. As reported by Toddrickallen, Umami Burger will be opening at 235 Main Street in Venice in the former space that used to be home to fusion taco spot Komodo, just a block from the Santa Monica border. In addition, Toddrickallen also reported that Umami Burger is also opening at 3050 San Vicente Boulevard in the former space that used to be home to Le Pain Quotidien, less than a block from Santa Monica.