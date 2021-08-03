Paying Homage to One Of BMW's Greatest Racing Cars

This 1975 BMW 3.0 CSL Group 4 tribute car connects you with BMW racing.

For decades European racing has been regarded as some of the most brutal yet elegant forms of automotive sport in the industry. Years of fast-paced competition consisting of snarling Porsches, ferocious Ferraris, and biting BMWs has turned the world of euro racing into a bloody battle of wits, driving ability, and engineering. BMW in particular has always had a hard grip on the number one podium. While the competition was sitting at home thinking of new ways to sell cars, BMW was dedicated to making their cars as quick as possible. The world was instantly star-struck by releases such as the M1, 2002, and of course the CSL cars.

Here is a perfect example of the latter car, an insanely fast 3.0-liter CSL Batmobile. Known best for its sharp body lines and wide fenders, but also its incredible performance, this car has a very no-nonsense attitude about it. Sure, it's pretty to look at and it is adorned with the classic red, white, dark blue, and baby blue stripes that have become a famous icon for the brand. However, it's not all show, this beast uses one of BMW’s best engines, the legendary 3.0-liter straight-six. That powerhouse sends a total of 206 horsepower and 211 ft/lb of torque to the wheels.

It is refreshing to look back on the past creations of names like BMW, Porsche, Alfa Romeo, and other European car companies. It is almost like peering into a time machine, every detail a story, every scratch a rivalry, every dent a win or a loss. Nothing else could compare, even the car we see here today tells a tale. That tale is of a time when racing was about having fun and being the best. A time when European cars had any torque at all on their side. This is a shard of broken history and it is our job as automotive enthusiasts to put it back together.