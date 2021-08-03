Cancel
Electronics

Your guide to the best deals in Apple’s Amazon store

By Jacob Krol
CNN
CNN
 3 days ago
Yes, Apple has a shop on Amazon. And that means you can get official Apple products with free Prime shipping, and even better, it’s almost the whole product line — from iPhones to silicone cases and Apple Watches to accessories, all the way to the Mac and almost everything in between.

#Apple Ipad#Apple Store#Apple Products#Apple Watches#The Apple Shop#Ipad Mini#Ipad Air#Apple Tv#Music#The App Store#Apple Pencils#Apple Watch Apple#Iphone#Se#The Mac Mini#Intel#Retina#The Macbook Air#Usb C#Apple Magic Mouse
Amazon Has a Secret Online Outlet and the Deals Are Good

Savvy shoppers know that Amazon Prime members often see better prices than non-members, but did you know that there's another way to save big while browsing Amazon? There's a website within a website just for clearance buys with discounted electronics, homewares, appliances and more up to 80 percent off. Yes, really. Amazon Outlet is kind of like the front dollar section of Target mixed with that random clearance aisle in the back of TJMaxx peppered with a little bit of Best Buy Black Friday sales. And don't get the "outlet" part confused with Amazon Second Chance. These products are brand-new, have never been opened and are massively discounted. It's a good rule of thumb to check this page first before doing a general search as you might find exactly what you're looking for already on sale. We've poured through the outlet's dozens of categories and highlighted the best sales, from bedding 80 percent off to lawn equipment under $80. There's a little bit of everything here. So, take a peek at our top picks and treat yourself to some seriously sweet deals.
Apple’s iPhone 13 in 2021: Release date, price, leaks & more

IPhone 13 Series will probably launch in September 2021. It will boast four models: iPhone 13, iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13 Pro, and iPhone 13 Pro Max. The device will be powered by a faster than ever A15 Bionic Chip. Pro models may boast a dynamic 120Hz refresh rate display.
BGR.com

T-Mobile’s latest promotion includes a line of service for free

Finding the right time to switch phone carriers is always a struggle. If you’re going through the hassle of leaving one carrier for another, you’ll want to make sure that you are getting a better deal and better service. It’s even more complicated when you have several family members on the same plan. That’s why T-Mobile’s latest promotion is worth a look for new and current customers alike. For a limited time, T-Mobile customers on eligible rate plans can get a third line for free. Today’s Top Deal 88,000+ Amazon shoppers love these luxurious bed sheets that keep you cool at night! Price:...
Bargains from Amazon’s Outlet Store

Note: Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links, we may earn commission. If you’ve never visited Amazon’s 24/7 outlet store, you’re missing out on some great bargains. This is the place where you will find all their markdowns, closeouts, and overstock deals in one place. Here are few examples of items you just may need.
Apple releases iOS 14.7. Here's what to know about the iPhone update

Apple's iOS 14.7 was released on Monday. It's a relatively small update compared to April's iOs 14.5, which included the ability to unlock your iPhone with Face ID while wearing a mask, stop apps from tracking you for advertising purposes and choose from four Siri voices. Apple iOS 14.7 still brings multiple new and useful features, like MagSafe battery pack support for the iPhone 12, and managing timers on your HomePod.
BGR.com

New report has bad news about Apple’s first iPad with an OLED display

A series of separate reports said the first iPad with an OLED display might launch as soon as next year. Apple has been working on several screen updates for the iPad and MacBook, those reports said. They cited the mini-LED displays that Apple unveiled earlier this year for the 2021 iPad Pro. The MacBook Pro is next in line for the same screen upgrade. OLED screens also came up in those reports, with leakers saying that some non-Pro iPads will get the OLED treatment soon. But the rollout of the first iPad OLED display might have been postponed, according to...
iPhone 13 will get the feature that everyone wants

What does everyone want from the upcoming iPhone 13? Better camera? Faster processor? A thinner design?. What most iPhone owners want to see from a new iPhone is better battery life. And the iPhone 13 might deliver that in a big way. The rumor mill has been suggesting for some...
pymnts

Big Tech Compliance Tracker: EU Privacy Regulator Fines Amazon $887M; Musk Calls Apple's App Store Fees A 'Tax’

Here’s the latest news from the technology industry, which is coming under increasing global scrutiny. A European privacy watchdog has fined Amazon 746 million euros ($887 million) for violating data protection laws. Amazon disclosed the fine Friday (July 30) in a security filing, according to CNBC, after it was issued two weeks ago by the Luxembourg National Commission for Data Protection (CNDP), which says the retail giant failed to comply with the European Union’s General Data Protection Regulation.
How to Hard Reset Your iPhone and iPad

Sometimes your iPhone or iPad may start to act funny, such as running slow or freezing up. If this ever happens to you, there’s an easy solution that usually takes care of the problem right away. That solution is simply to perform a hard reset on your iPhone or iPad. Here we show you how to hard reset with and without a home button.
Tom's Guide

The excellent iPad Air just hit lowest price ever at Amazon

Apple tablets are popular around campuses and if you're shopping for a new iPad, Amazon has one of the best iPad deals of all time. Right now you can get the 10.9-inch iPad Air for just $499.99 at Amazon. That's $100 off and the lowest price ever for this tablet. It's also one of the best back to school sales we've seen all year.
Top Retail Stores for Bath And Beauty Products And Best Deals Available On Them

There are dozens of stores that make choosing and purchasing beauty & self-care products simple and affordable. From free shipping to special promotions, exclusive luxury brands, reward programs, and more, there are a lot of options available both online and in-store. But these are some of the best retail stores for bath and beauty products that you should know about. The deals running at these stores will just add to your gleam! Groom yourself with a […]

