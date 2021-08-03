Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Military

Officer dead, suspect killed in violence outside Pentagon

By LOLITA C. BALDOR, ERIC TUCKER, MICHAEL BALSAMO, Associated Press
nbc25news.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (AP) — A Pentagon police officer died after being stabbed Tuesday during a burst of violence at a transit center outside the building, and a suspect was shot by law enforcement and died at the scene, the Pentagon said Tuesday. The Pentagon, the headquarters of the U.S. military, was...

nbc25news.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
State
Georgia State
State
Washington State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pentagon#Metro Station#Shooting#Subway#Ap#The Associated Press#Fbi#Defense#The Joint Chiefs Of Staff#White House
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Lockdown
NewsBreak
Terrorism
Related
Public SafetyNewsweek

Who Is Austin Lanz? Suspect Identified In Pentagon Transit Center Shooting

Austin Lanz has been identified as the suspect in a deadly attack that occurred at the Pentagon Transit Center earlier on Tuesday. Lanz, a 27-year-old Georgia resident, is suspected of having rushed towards a Pentagon police officer before stabbing them in the throat, killing them. Law enforcement officers then shot Lanz, killing him at the scene.
Public SafetyThe Independent

Police confirm ‘several casualties’ in Pentagon shooting

Police have confirmed “several casualties” from a shooting incident outside the Pentagon on Tuesday. The building, which acts as headquarters for America’s armed forces, was locked down after multiple shots were fired at the Pentagon Transit Center. Woodrow Kusse, the Pentagon Force Protection Agency’s chief of police, provided more details...
MilitaryPosted by
newschain

Multiple injuries as gunshots fired at Pentagon bus stop

Gunshots have been fired near the entrance to the Pentagon resulting in multiple injuries. The facility, the headquarters of the US military, was temporarily placed on lockdown. A police officer was among those injured, according to two law enforcement officials. The incident occurred on a Metro bus platform that is...
Public SafetyNew York Post

Another cop on duty during Capitol riot reportedly kills himself

A cop who was on duty when the US Capitol was stormed by an angry mob Jan. 6 has committed suicide — the third responding officer to take his own life, a report said Monday. Metropolitan Police Officer Gunther Hashida, who joined the DC department in 2003, died last week, the agency announced.
MilitaryPosted by
The Hill

Pentagon lockdown lifted after reports of nearby shooting

The Pentagon was put on lockdown Tuesday morning for a few hours following a reported shooting at a nearby Metro station. The Pentagon Force Protection Agency (PFPA) had confirmed in a tweet that the Defense Department facility was on lockdown, citing an unspecified incident at the Pentagon Transit Center. The...
Public SafetyPosted by
NBC News

Officer killed in stabbing attack at Pentagon transit station that led to lockdown

A Pentagon police officer has died after he was attacked outside the Pentagon Metro entrance Tuesday morning, officials said. The officer, who was stabbed multiple times in the neck, fired on the assailant after the stabbing began, but it’s not clear whether officer or another one hit the assailant with gunfire, said officials familiar with the matter. The assailant was killed.
MilitaryPosted by
AFP

Pentagon attacker identified; motive still unclear

The FBI identified Wednesday the attacker who killed a police officer on a bus platform at the Pentagon and forced the US Defense Department into lockdown, but gave no motive for the attack. The Federal Bureau of Investigation said 27-year-old Georgia native Austin William Lanz got off a bus on Tuesday morning and "immediately, without provocation" stabbed Pentagon Force Protection Agency officer George Gonzalez with a knife, just yards (meters) from entrance of the highly secure military headquarters. "A struggle ensued, in which the subject mortally wounded Officer Gonzalez and then shot himself with the officer's service weapon," the FBI said in a statement. Other officers then got involved, and Lanz died at the scene, the FBI said. It did not say if the officers also shot Lanz, but witnesses said there was a volley of gunfire in the incident.
Public SafetyPosted by
The Independent

Suspect and slain officer identified in Pentagon Metro bus platform stabbing

Law enforcement sources have revealed the names of both the suspect and officer slain in a violent incident that occurred on a bus platform near the Pentagon Metro station. 27-year-old Austin William Lanz of Georgia is accused of stabbing to death the officer, George Gonzalez, before being fired upon by other officers at the scene on Tuesday, officials told CNN. Both died from their injuries.
MilitaryCanton Daily Ledger

'Forever grateful': Officer dies after being attacked outside Pentagon, officials say

An officer has died after being attacked on Tuesday morning at a transit station just outside the Pentagon, federal officials say. The Pentagon Force Protection Agency, tasked with securing the building, said in a tweet it was mourning "the tragic loss of a Pentagon Police Officer killed during this morning’s incident at the Pentagon. Our thoughts and prayers are with the officer’s family." The agency did not release the officer's name but said more information would be released after family was notified.
MilitaryPosted by
KIRO 7 Seattle

Pentagon on lockdown after gunshots fired near Metro

WASHINGTON — (AP) — The Pentagon was on lockdown Tuesday morning after multiple gunshots were fired near a platform by the facility’s Metro station. A Pentagon announcement said the facility was on lockdown due to “police activity.”. An Associated Press reporter near the building heard multiple gunshots. Copyright 2021 The...

Comments / 0

Community Policy