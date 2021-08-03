Officer dead, suspect killed in violence outside Pentagon

The FBI identified Wednesday the attacker who killed a police officer on a bus platform at the Pentagon and forced the US Defense Department into lockdown, but gave no motive for the attack. The Federal Bureau of Investigation said 27-year-old Georgia native Austin William Lanz got off a bus on Tuesday morning and "immediately, without provocation" stabbed Pentagon Force Protection Agency officer George Gonzalez with a knife, just yards (meters) from entrance of the highly secure military headquarters. "A struggle ensued, in which the subject mortally wounded Officer Gonzalez and then shot himself with the officer's service weapon," the FBI said in a statement. Other officers then got involved, and Lanz died at the scene, the FBI said. It did not say if the officers also shot Lanz, but witnesses said there was a volley of gunfire in the incident.