Hotel, restaurant set to open at long-vacant Highlands properties near Mid City Mall

The owners of local restaurants, Broken Cage, and The Stubborn Mule have announced that their new RusTeak location will be opening this weekend at 101 S. Eola Drive [GMap]. Brian Buttner and Jonathan Canonaco purchased the former Menagerie Eatery and Bar/Muddy Waters space in 2018 with plans to turn it into a new location for their popular RusTeak restaurant concept the time has arrived. The restaurant will open for brunch service this Saturday, July 17 from 11 a.m.-2:30 p.m. and 10:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Sunday. Then they will reopen again at 4 p.m. Thursday, July 22 for their first dinner service with reservations available HERE.