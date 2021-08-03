Cancel
Hotel, restaurant set to open at long-vacant Highlands properties near Mid City Mall

By Jason Thomas
The hotel, which is expected to open later this month, will occupy two formerly city-owned properties in the heart of the Highlands that were once eyed for a taphouse. It also will feature a restaurant and bar.

Louisville, KY
