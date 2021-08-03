Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Johnson County, IA

Johnson County expands eligibility and funding for General Assistance to stabilize community needs and aid pandemic-related economic recovery

johnsoncountyiowa.gov
 6 days ago

The Johnson County Board of Supervisors voted unanimously to increase General Assistance (GA) funding for FY2022 to $2.5 million and expand eligibility to reach more residents in need. GA is administered through Johnson County Social Services and provides short-term financial support to Johnson County residents. Financial assistance is available to address the following needs: rent, utilities, provisions, transportation, prescriptions, pet food and funeral expenses. The application no longer requires residents to disclose citizenship status.

www.johnsoncountyiowa.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Iowa Government
Johnson County, IA
Government
County
Johnson County, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economic Recovery#General Assistance#Poverty#Pandemic#Ga
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Pet Food
NewsBreak
Social Security
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
Posted by
Reuters

U.N. sounds clarion call over humans 'irreversible' impact on climate

Aug 9 (Reuters) - The U.N. panel on climate change sounded a dire warning on Monday, saying the world is dangerously close to runaway warming – and that humans are "unequivocally" to blame. Already, greenhouse gas levels in the atmosphere are high enough to guarantee climate disruption for decades if...
Posted by
The Associated Press

Senators on left, right hold together to push infrastructure

WASHINGTON (AP) — Often elusive, the political center is holding steady in the Senate as a coalition of Democratic and Republican senators brushes off critics to push the $1 trillion infrastructure package toward final passage. On the left, the Democrats have withstood the complaints of liberals who say the proposal...
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Taliban press on, take another Afghan provincial capital

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — The Taliban on Monday took control of another provincial capital in Afghanistan, an official said. The city’s fall was the latest in a weekslong, relentless Taliban offensive as American and NATO forces finalize their pullout from the war-torn country. The militants have ramped up their push...
PoliticsABC News

Top aide to Gov. Andrew Cuomo resigns amid investigation

Melissa DeRosa resigned Sunday as the top aide to embattled New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, less than a week after state investigators said he allegedly sexually harassed 11 women and she was part of the “retaliation” against one of his accusers. As secretary to the governor, DeRosa was the most...
Posted by
The Hill

Five missing as Dixie Fire ravages California towns

Five people were reported missing on Saturday as the Dixie Fire ravages through northern California. The Plumas County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post that it has recovered 21 people as of Saturday afternoon, with five others still missing. The department had previously said that eight people were unaccounted...
ABC News

'Modern Family' medicine: Bowen, sister help injured woman

MOAB, Utah -- A woman who fainted and hit her head on a rock after stopping to rest in Utah's Arches National Park woke up to hear a familiar voice and wondered if she might be watching television. Minnie John of Oradell, New Jersey, then questioned whether she might know...
Posted by
The Hill

Durbin calls what was happening at DOJ under Trump 'frightening'

Senate Majority Whip Dick Durbin (D-Ill.) on Sunday said what was going on at the Department of Justice (DOJ) under former President Trump was “frightening” after listening to hours of testimony from the former administration’s acting attorney general as the panel investigates election interference. “It really is important that we...

Comments / 0

Community Policy