Johnson County expands eligibility and funding for General Assistance to stabilize community needs and aid pandemic-related economic recovery

The Johnson County Board of Supervisors voted unanimously to increase General Assistance (GA) funding for FY2022 to $2.5 million and expand eligibility to reach more residents in need. GA is administered through Johnson County Social Services and provides short-term financial support to Johnson County residents. Financial assistance is available to address the following needs: rent, utilities, provisions, transportation, prescriptions, pet food and funeral expenses. The application no longer requires residents to disclose citizenship status.