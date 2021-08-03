Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
College Sports

Statement of Policy

astateredwolves.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe University believes that intercollegiate athletics provide student-athletes with significant educational opportunities. The University also supports the NCAA’s mission to ensure that intercollegiate athletics remain an integral part of the educational program and to maintain the amateur status of student-athletes. However, participation in intercollegiate athletics should not infringe upon a student-athlete’s ability to earn compensation for his or her name, image, and/or likeness. A student-athlete should have an equal opportunity to control and profit from the commercial use of his or her name, image, and/or likeness, and be protected from unauthorized appropriation and commercial exploitation of his or her right to publicity, including his or her name, image, and/or likeness.

astateredwolves.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arkansas State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arkansas State University#Likeness#Nil
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
Trademarks
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
San Francisco, CAsan francisco state university

CSU Vaccine Policy Update

The health and safety of our communities remain the CSU’s and SF State’s highest priorities. Given the significant increase in Delta variant COVID-19 cases across the state and recognizing how vulnerable the unvaccinated are, the CSU announced today that it is moving forward immediately with its requirement that all employees and students who will be returning to campuses for the fall semester be vaccinated (allowing for medical and religious exemptions). Given what I have heard over the last few weeks, I know that this will come as a relief to many.
Collegesfordham.edu

Change in Campus Mask Policy

As of Monday, August 2, the University will require all unvaccinated individuals to wear masks indoors, and in any public space on campus. The University recommends fully vaccinated individuals wear masks indoors while on campus. These changes follow new Federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance issued last week,...
Bullock County, ALunionspringsherald.com

School opening policy

To better assist students this school year, all parents and guardians are asked to attend our annual parent institute to be held on Saturday, August 14th at BCHS gymnasium from 8:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. Bullock County Schools (BCS) remains committed to ensuring the safety and wellbeing of our students,...
Lexington, KYbereadylexington.com

Back To School Mask Policies

In this unusual year, you might now know what policies are in place for COVID-19 this school year. With new cases on the rise, it may be more important than ever to know what policies are in place. So here are the rules for Lexington area schools and colleges, in relation to masks, so that you can know how they are keeping your kids safe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy