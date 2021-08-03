Statement of Policy

The University believes that intercollegiate athletics provide student-athletes with significant educational opportunities. The University also supports the NCAA’s mission to ensure that intercollegiate athletics remain an integral part of the educational program and to maintain the amateur status of student-athletes. However, participation in intercollegiate athletics should not infringe upon a student-athlete’s ability to earn compensation for his or her name, image, and/or likeness. A student-athlete should have an equal opportunity to control and profit from the commercial use of his or her name, image, and/or likeness, and be protected from unauthorized appropriation and commercial exploitation of his or her right to publicity, including his or her name, image, and/or likeness.