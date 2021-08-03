Five COVID-related deaths reported in past 24 hours
CHARLESTON, WV (WOAY) – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of August 3, 2021, there have been 3,137,464 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 167,948 total cases and 2,954 deaths. CountiesConfirmed CasesRecoveredActive CasesDeaths. Fayette3,0022,88911384. Greenbrier2,0251,9972865. McDowell1,2881,2434527. Mercer3,5323,46468129. Monroe1,0391,0221718. Nicholas1,3921,3415124. Pocahontas417408912. Raleigh5,1845,075109101. Summers733728522.woay.com
