The Melbourne International Film Festival (MIFF) has switched up how it will deliver its 2021 program in light of capacity restrictions in Victoria. MIFF will run between 5-22 August in a number of cinemas across Victoria as well as online. The festival’s program was initially designed to screen in-person films for the first half, followed by online screenings for the second half. Considering Victorian cinemas are currently subject to a 100-person cap, online screenings (known as MIFF Play) will now run over the course of the entire program, while in-person screenings are pushed back to the program’s second half.