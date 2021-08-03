Weezer Cover Metallica’s “Enter Sandman”: Listen

Before diving into Watch the Sound with Mark Ronson, his new documentary series for Apple TV+, it’s worth taking a moment to reflect on Mark Ronson’s versatile, and impressively enduring, two-decade career as a chart-topping producer. There’s his breakout hit, 2003’s “Ooh Wee” featuring Ghostface Killah and Nate Dogg, and its joyously fizzy mash-up of disco and hip-hop; the rattling snares, handclaps, and trombones of his first single with Amy Winehouse, “Rehab”; and even the bluesy, ’60s-girl-group stylings of Back to Black as a whole. There’s the Nile Rodgers-inspired slap bass and jangling guitars that made “Uptown Funk” one of the most inescapable hits of the 2010s, and the folksy rock and irresistible melodies of Lady Gaga’s Oscar-winning “Shallow” from A Star Is Born. What unites them all, perhaps, is an analog, retro-feeling warmth that also always somehow manages to feel of the moment.