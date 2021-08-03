Cancel
Weezer Cover Metallica’s “Enter Sandman”: Listen

By Eric Torre s
Pitchfork
Metallica have shared more covers from the upcoming The Metallica Blacklist, including Weezer’s take on “Enter Sandman.” The group also shared a cover of “Through the Never” by Nigerian singer Tomi Owó. Check out videos for both songs below. The Metallica Blacklist, a 53-track covers album that benefits various charities,...

