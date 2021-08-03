Mono County Issues Indoor Mask Order Following Increase in Local COVID-19 Cases
August 3, 2021 – Dr. Richard O. Johnson, Acting Public Health Officer for Mono County, has issued a Local Health Order (Order) requiring the use of face coverings (masks) for both vaccinated and unvaccinated residents and visitors within indoor public spaces in Mono County and the Town of Mammoth Lakes. The Order is in response to increasing COVID-19 (Coronavirus) cases locally and statewide, coupled with the added concerns of the Delta variant, as well as a number of “breakthrough” cases (positive COVID-19 cases in fully vaccinated individuals).monocounty.ca.gov
