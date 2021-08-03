Mono County Issues Indoor Mask Order Following Increase in Local COVID-19 Cases

MENDOCINO Co., 8/7/21 — Since the beginning of August, Mendocino County has continued to experience a surge of new COVID-19 cases. Over the past week, 182 new cases have been reported, bringing the total to 4,892 cases. Public Health Officer Dr. Coren told reporters Friday that 16 people are currently hospitalized and seven are in the ICU. A 57-year-old Ukiah woman has been confirmed as the 53rd person to die from the virus in Mendocino County. It has been confirmed that one person who died from COVID last week had been fully vaccinated, though Dr. Coren noted that the person had “huge comorbidities” that likely contributed to their death.