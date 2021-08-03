Sacramento’s ‘Run To Feed The Hungry’ To Return, Early Registration Now Open

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — After having to go virtual last year due to the pandemic, a Sacramento rite of fall is coming back.

Organizers say registration is now open for the Sacramento Food Bank & Family Services’ Run to Feed the Hungry. The Thanksgiving morning run will return to its usual route starting at J Street in front of Sacramento State and snaking through East Sacramento.

The annual run often raises nearly $1 million for the food bank.

Early registration is open through Nov. 18, with regular registration starting Nov. 19-24. Thanksgiving Day registration will also be available.

Head to the event’s website for more information.