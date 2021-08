Country Line Dancing is in full swing! It's time to put the boots back on and kick the dust up! Ever wanted to learn Country Line Dances? Now is your chance! We are excited to announce the return of the Country Line Dancing series at the Burlington County Fairgrounds. Each session will take place in the beautiful pavilion at the Fairgrounds and opened to all ages! Show off your skills or learn the basics! The dancing begins at 7 PM and will be done by 10PM. Rain cancels. Emails will be sent for cancellations. Instruction by Jeremy Line Dance We look forward to bringing the dancing back and can't wait to see you!