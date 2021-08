Looking for the adrenaline rush of investing in Bitcoin but without the bother of crypto-exchanges and digital wallets? An exchange-traded fund might do the trick -- except for the fact that an investor won’t find one tracking Bitcoin anywhere in the $6.6 trillion U.S. ETF universe, at least not yet. While exchange-traded crypto-tracking products exist in Europe and a Bitcoin ETF opened in February in Canada, U.S. regulators have repeatedly batted down attempts to introduce them, citing concerns about potential manipulation and thin liquidity. Yet with the world’s largest digital coin rallying to new heights and a change of leadership at the Securities and Exchange Commission, proponents of a first U.S. Bitcoin ETF see grounds for optimism.