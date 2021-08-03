Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

James Gunn Would Love To Do An R-Rated Drax Movie

By Connor Casey
ComicBook
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJames Gunn's The Suicide Squad, set for release later this week, sees the Guardians of the Galaxy director return to his roots with an over-the-top, hyper-violent action film with noticeably fewer restrictions thanks to its R rating. While this is far from the first time the DC Extended Universe has dabbled with R-rated films (Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice's Ultimate Edition, Birds of Prey, Zack Snyder's Justice League), Disney has remained hesitant about letting any of the Marvel Cinematic Universe films reach that level. In a new interview with IndiWire this week, Gunn said he felt that is bound to happen sooner or later, but fans shouldn't expect it from the final installment in his Guardians trilogy.

comicbook.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dave Bautista
Person
Zack Snyder
Person
James Gunn
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rated R#The Suicide Squad#Galaxy#Justice League#Marvel Cinematic Universe#Indiwire#Drax The Destroyer#Suicide Squad
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Warner Bros.
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Batman
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
MoviesMovieWeb

Here's Why Will Smith's Deadshot Didn't Return in The Suicide Squad

In another universe not far removed from the one we're living in, Will Smith's Deadshot could have been in The Suicide Squad. It just didn't pan out. This comes from the movie's producer, Peter Safran, who reveals that there were discussions to bring the actor back for director James Gunn's Guardians of the Galaxy latest entry in the franchise.
MoviesComicBook

Dave Bautista Weighs in on Scarlett Johansson Suing Disney: "Told 'Em They Should've Made a Drax Movie"

Marvel fans were in shock earlier this week when it was revealed that Scarlett Johansson had filed a lawsuit against The Walt Disney Company due to breach of contract in regards to the release of Black Widow, with her Avengers: Infinity War co-star Dave Bautista weighing in on the matter, joking that Marvel Studios should have given Drax a solo film instead of Natasha. Given that Johansson has been involved in the MCU for more than a decade, it came as a major surprise to fans to see the conflict with the studio, with Bautista's comment sure to ignite more speculation among fans about whether he's supporting his co-star or siding with the studio, potentially implying there wouldn't have been a lawsuit if they made a Drax movie.
Moviesepicstream.com

James Gunn Cries Foul on Iron Man Recasting Tweet: "This is Bullshit"

Socially awkward straightedge fraud. Fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe collectively believe that there can only be one actor who has the ability to flawlessly portray the role of Tony Stark aka Iron Man and that is none other than Robert Downey Jr. who flawlessly took on the role. The...
MoviesInverse

Guardians of the Galaxy vol. 3 leak may reveal how Marvel brings back

Besides the Avengers, no Marvel movie franchise is as closely linked to Thanos as the Guardians of the Galaxy. The misfit superhero team spent two movies directly (or indirectly) cleaning up the Mad Titan’s mess. So what will they do in Guardians of the Galaxy vol. 3 now that he’s gone?
Moviesepicstream.com

James Gunn Reveals WB Told Him Harley Quinn Didn't Have to Be in The Suicide Squad

Socially awkward straightedge fraud. The DC Extended Universe has long struggled with cohesiveness but there is hope that James Gunn's arrival will allow the franchise to finally thrive and flourish after years of failing to click with its fanbase as well as critics. Gunn's jaw-dropping DCEU signing is seen by many as a game-changer and his Marvel resume pretty much speaks for itself. Early reviews are in for The Suicide Squad and they've been generally positive, pretty much proving that Warner Bros. made the right call to have Gunn on board.
MoviesMovieWeb

James Gunn Is 'Probably Done' with Marvel After Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

While James Gunn has had a very eventful journey to helming the third outing for Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy, it seems that it may also turn out to be his last directorial effort in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Having written and directed the first two Guardians movies, being unceremoniously fired for a while by Disney, jumping on board DC's The Suicide Squad and Peacemaker series, and then being rehired to helm Guardians of The Galaxy Vol 3, it is almost a story worthy of its own Marvel movie. While Gunn has been nothing but complimentary about his time working for Marvel Studios, he has made it clear that he believes his time within the MCU is now limited.
TV & Videosepicstream.com

Robert Downey Jr.'s DC Series Attracts 60 Million Netflix Viewers in its First Month

Socially awkward straightedge fraud. A lot of fans are under the impression that there is no life for actors outside the Marvel Cinematic Universe but Iron Man actor Robert Downey has proven in the past month alone that he'll be able to find a great deal of success elsewhere and of all places, it happened within the DC universe. In case you haven't been keeping up with RDJ's career post-Avengers: Endgame, the actor is one of the producers of Netflix's Sweet Tooth which was based on the DC Comics title of the same name.
MoviesMovieWeb

Dave Bautista Quips on Black Widow Lawsuit: They Should've Made a Drax Movie

While Disney and Scarlett Johansson are busy firing shots at each other regarding her lawsuit over the Disney+ release of Black Widow, an unlikely voice has entered the arena in the form of Guardians of The Galaxy star Dave Bautista. While the talk between Johansson and the House of Mouse has been quite serious, Bautista's comments on the subject are a little more jovial, as he took to his Twitter account to point out the big mistake that Disney have made that has led to the situation - although his take on it may not be helpful to the case itself.
MoviesInside the Magic

Dave Bautista Gives Shocking Response Over Recent Drax Casting Announcement

If there is one Marvel actor that isn’t afraid to speak out, it’s Dave Bautista. The former professional wrestler has always been vocal when it comes to the inner workings of The Walt Disney Company and Marvel Studios, offering his own opinions on various political and sometimes controversial topics surrounding the entertainment powerhouses.
MoviesPosted by
The Independent

Margot Robbie addresses ‘complicated’ controversy over David Ayer’s Suicide Squad cut

Margot Robbie has addressed the “complicated” controversy over David Ayer’s original cut of 2016’s Suicide Squad. The Harley Quinn actor is one of a handful of cast members from the original film to reprise their role in James Gunn’s soft reboot of the property. While Gunn’s The Suicide Squad has drawn positive reviews since its release last week, it has been overshadowed by Ayer’s comments about his original cut of the first film.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

James Gunn Explains Why Joker Isn’t In The Suicide Squad

Jared Leto’s Joker just made a shock return earlier this year in Zack Snyder’s Justice League, which continued on from the reappraisal of Leto’s portrayal of Batman’s nemesis that’s been happening over the past couple of years. Don’t expect this to lead to a return to the Suicide Squad franchise, though. Leto won’t be reprising his role from David Ayer’s 2016 flick in this summer’s The Suicide Squad.
Movieslrmonline.com

James Gunn On Guardians 3 Shoot And Doing What He Wants

Although in the midst of promoting the soon to be released The Suicide Squad for WB, Collider talks to James Gunn on Guardians 3, the title, when it shoots and a bit more. First off, the title for the movie will indeed be Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, and it will begin filming this November in Georgia.
CelebritiesPosted by
CinemaBlend

James Gunn Makes A Great Point After Viral Post Says Robert Downey Jr. Isn’t The Only Fit For Iron Man

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links. Actors like Robert Downey Jr. have left such an indelible impression with roles like Tony Stark in Iron Man that it feels like no one else could play them. On the surface, most could agree with that sentiment, seeing as it went so well there was never a doubt cast on Downey’s casting, leaving him to play the role for a little over a decade. Even The Suicide Squad and Guardians of the Galaxy helmer James Gunn made a great point in that debate, proving that while there’s always a tantalizing “what if” scenario or two, not just anyone makes an impression like Downey did with that pivotal role.
MoviesComicBook

Suicide Squad: James Gunn Has A Very Good Reason For Not Including The Joker

Several members of the cast from David Ayer's Suicide Squad won't be back for James Gunn's The Suicide Squad, but none has attracted more commentary than The Joker (Jared Leto), who wasn't in Birds of Prey and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn, but who reappeared in a scene from Zack Snyder's Justice League. When the film was first in production, little was known about the cast, but there had been reports that Leto was done as The Joker for some time. Most fans also assumed that he would not appear in a film directed by Gunn, who had previously put him on blast publicly for alleged improper behavior.

Comments / 0

Community Policy