James Gunn Would Love To Do An R-Rated Drax Movie
James Gunn's The Suicide Squad, set for release later this week, sees the Guardians of the Galaxy director return to his roots with an over-the-top, hyper-violent action film with noticeably fewer restrictions thanks to its R rating. While this is far from the first time the DC Extended Universe has dabbled with R-rated films (Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice's Ultimate Edition, Birds of Prey, Zack Snyder's Justice League), Disney has remained hesitant about letting any of the Marvel Cinematic Universe films reach that level. In a new interview with IndiWire this week, Gunn said he felt that is bound to happen sooner or later, but fans shouldn't expect it from the final installment in his Guardians trilogy.comicbook.com
