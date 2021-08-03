Cancel
Beaumont, CA

How often do freeway signs showing populations of cities get replaced?

By Amy Bentley
Riverside Press Enterprise
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleQ: Jeff Piatt of Calimesa asked when Caltrans would change the freeway signs for each city showing the new 2020 census population figures. A: There are no written rules on how often Caltrans updates census signs, said Caltrans Spokeswoman Terri Kasinga – so the answer is: we don’t know and neither does Caltrans. “Typically, it will be done during a future, major construction project after a census in the vicinity of the signs, but mostly at the request of the local agency (or city) where the sign is located post-census with major changes to the census results,” she said.

www.pe.com

