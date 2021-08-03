Cancel
Tennis

Fans Are Convinced Jennifer Lopez Is Wearing the Diamond Harry Winston Bracelet Ben Affleck Gave Her in 2002

By Samantha Holender
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 3 days ago
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Shutterstock (2)

Never-ending nostalgia! Jennifer Lopez shook Bennifer stans once again, wearing a diamond Harry Winston bracelet that appears to be the same one that Ben Affleck gifted her back in 2002.

Maybe she keeps a box of jewelry from the early aughts stowed away in her closet or simply has a penchant for giving the people what they want, but the fact that she kept this bling for 19 years (!!) is sending fans into an all-out tizzy.

The bling seeminglly reemerged during her Italian birthday extravaganza. “Caio,” the 52-year-old singer captioned a bikini-clad picture on a yacht on Friday, July 31.

While her unreal bikini body and flawless skin was certainly a hot topic of conversation, one eagle-eyed fan was able to zoom in on the diamond tennis bracelet on her wrist.

“Jennifer Lopez wearing the Harry Winston’s bracelet Ben Affleck gave her back in 2002,” they captioned a side-by-side Twitter post of the the singer wearing the bling now and then.

Fans clearly lost all their chill, many believing that this is a sign the two have always had feelings for each other. “Jenny from the Block never stops loving Big Ben and vice versa,” a fan wrote, while someone else questioned: “Do you think they are star-crossed lovers and have been waiting all this time to be together again?”

Others just wanted to see the pink engagement ring from the duo’s first go-round, which lasted from 2002 to 2004.

Jennifer Lopez attends the premiere of ‘Enough’ at Loews Lincoln Square on May 21, 2002 in New York City. Erik Pendzich/Shutterstock

“LORD JESUS JENNY SHOW THE PINK RING NOW!!!” a person wrote. Another added: “Wonder if she still have the pink diamond?”

Lopez isn’t the only one who has kept mementos from her first relationship with Affleck, 48. Earlier this year, the Justice League actor was spotted wearing a watch that Lopez gifted him while filming the “Jenny From the Block” music video in 2002.

The duo’s penchant for showing their love through jewels has been kicked into overdrive the past few weeks. Not only has the “On the Floor” singer been spotted multiple times wearing a necklace with “BEN” charms, but she also received a meaningful gift from her beau for her birthday.

The custom gold necklaces were designed by Beth Bugdaycay and are estimated to cost $44,665, according to The Daily Mail.

“With the custom piece Ben created for Jennifer, it clearly communicated their love, but it’s also a reminder of their capacity for change and growth,” the creative director told E! News.

Listen to Hollywood's top stars dish their best tips and tricks on Glam Squad Confidential

