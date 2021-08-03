Cancel
‘Suicide Squad’ Premiere Red Carpet Fashion: See What the Stars Wore

By Samantha Holender
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 5 days ago
Killer fashion! The supervillain stars of Suicide Squad proved they can clean up nicely, showing up in style to the red carpet premiere on Monday, August 2.

While there was no sign of Harley Quinn’s [Margot Robbie] multi-colored ponytails or Sol Soria’s [Alice Braga] badass leather ensemble, there was certainly a fair share of gorgeous gowns, stunning dresses and dapper suits.

But, John Cena didn’t seem to get the whole black tie memo. Instead, he rolled up to the premiere, which took place at the Regency Village Theater in Los Angeles, in a full-blown Peacemaker costume.

Complete with a massive helmet, red, white and blue uniform, and a handgun to boot, he looked like he just strolled off set.

“This is a very festive occasion as we premiere The Suicide Squad,” the actor, 44-year-old actor told Entertainment Tonight. “I ask myself who I am on a daily basis and the answer changes sometimes. And tonight I am dressed up as Christopher Smith, the Peacemaker.”

As for how he got his hands on the costume? Well, according to Robbie, 31, he “stole” the look. She told the outlet: “I didn’t even know we were allowed to do that! I did not know we could steal our costumes, and I didn’t steal mine. I should have done that, I would have worn it tonight.”

Instead, she showed up in couture, wowing in white. The Chanel ambassador wore a jumpsuit from the brand, which she paired with By Far shoes.

One other surefire standout from the evening was Storm Reid, who stars as Idris Elba’s [Bloodsport] daughter in the film. She stunned in a gorgeous custom Prada two-piece set embellished with metal rings.

She also took home the best beauty award for the evening thanks to her insanely long 9-foot ponytail , courtesy of Naiva Shaintl, that she had to physically carry down the red carpet. Her shimmery cat eye and Maybelline face beat was completed by Joanna Simkin.

Kate Beckinsale also turned up for the event, making a stylish statement as per usual. The 48-year-old Underworld actress rocked a Rasario red dress, Jimmy Choo shoes and Sara Weinstock earrings.

Another shoutout goes to Rita Ora, who made her red carpet debut with boyfriend Taika Waititi at the premiere. The singer rocked an Azzi and Osta white mini dress, while Waititi wore a grey suit.

To see these looks and the rest of the red carpet fashion from the Suicide Squad premiere, keep scrolling!

