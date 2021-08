CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links. Actors like Robert Downey Jr. have left such an indelible impression with roles like Tony Stark in Iron Man that it feels like no one else could play them. On the surface, most could agree with that sentiment, seeing as it went so well there was never a doubt cast on Downey’s casting, leaving him to play the role for a little over a decade. Even The Suicide Squad and Guardians of the Galaxy helmer James Gunn made a great point in that debate, proving that while there’s always a tantalizing “what if” scenario or two, not just anyone makes an impression like Downey did with that pivotal role.