Lauren Burnham Shares Twins Senna and Lux’s 7-Week Milestones: Photos

Lauren Burnham’s little ones are making moves! She and Arie Luyendyk Jr. shared their twins’ milestones seven weeks after their birth.

“Tummy time,” the Shades of Rose designer, 29, captioned a Monday, August 2, Instagram slideshow. “Senna lifted her little head this morning and Lux rolled over!”

The Virginia native gave birth to the little ones in June, and they joined big sister Alessi, 2.

The toddler has been the “best” big sister to her young siblings, the former Bachelor, 39, wrote via Instagram at the time. “All of a sudden she seems so big to me. … She’s so loving. Just wants to hold them every minute haha.”

One month postpartum, Burnham returned to the hospital while suffering from mastitis, a breast tissue inflammation that can result in infection.

“Hate this for her,” the Netherlands native captioned hospital photos in July. “She’s been through a lot this week. … I was up all weekend with the babies. Surviving over here haha.”

Later that same week, the racecar driver photographed his wife home with Senna and Lux, writing via Instagram: “My bb is … feeling much better. Thank you for all the well wishes! The fam is back together!”

Burnham has been consistently sharing her postpartum journey with her Instagram followers, from Senna’s NICU stay to her post-baby body.

“Just a reminder that not everyone gets a flat tummy back after popping babies out and it’s all good!” the former reality star captioned a June mirror selfie. “Proud of this squishy belly even if I have to ask, ‘What could possibly be in there?’ Lol. … Don’t ask me why I’m still wearing hospital bracelets.”

She and Luyendyk Jr. first became parents in May 2019 when Alessi arrived, four months after tying the knot in Hawaii. The Bachelor Nation members suffered a miscarriage in May 2020, announcing in December 2020 that they had conceived again.

“I just am so grateful for being able to be pregnant again,” Burnham exclusively told Us Weekly in May, calling her body insecurities “irrelevant” after the loss. “I’m just, like, rocking it and embracing it. And it’s such a beautiful time for me.”

The then-pregnant star noted that her husband was “definitely” into her baby bump, telling Us, “He’s like, ‘I love that belly. I miss it when it’s gone.’ He’s like, ‘I’m so happy that it’s back.’”

