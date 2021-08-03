Scrubbed: Boeing Starliner spacecraft will not launch Tuesday
Boeing’s uncrewed spacecraft did not launch Tuesday because engineers detected "unexpected valve position indications in the propulsion system," the company said. Engineering teams ruled out a number of potential causes, including software, but needed additional time to complete the assessment. Boeing did not say when its CST-100 Starliner spacecraft would launch atop a United Launch Alliance Atlas V rocket from Florida's Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.www.houstonchronicle.com
