Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

San Francisco hospitals report dozens of breakthrough Covid-19 infections among vaccinated staff

By Rachael Bunyan For Mailonline
Posted by 
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

Two hospitals in San Francisco have reported that scores of staff members have been infected with Covid-19, with the majority of cases being among vaccinated staff.

The University of California San Francisco (UCSF) Medical Center has reported 183 infections among their more than 35,000 staff members, with 84 per cent of those being breakthrough infections among those who are fully jabbed.

Just five miles away at the Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital, 55 staffers out of over 7,000 are currently suffering from Covid-19 and up to 80 per cent are fully vaccinated, reports Fox News.

The worrying trend comes after health officials in San Francisco and six other Bay Areas announced that they are reinstating a mask mandate for all indoor public settings as Covid-19 infections surge because of the highly contagious delta variant. The mandate came into effect on Tuesday.

It also comes as fully-vaccinated Senator Lindsey Graham tested positive for Covid and is experiencing flu-like symptoms after he partied on Senator Joe Manchin's house boat with a 'small group of senators'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wKb1B_0bGM269I00
The University of California San Francisco (UCSF) Medical Center (file photo) has reported 183 infections among their more than 35,000 staff members, with 84 per cent of those being breakthrough infections among those who are fully jabbed

At UCSF, two vaccinated staff members who tested positive for the virus were hospitalized, while none of the infected staffers at the San Francisco General Hospital required such treatment, reports ABC7 News.

'Breakthrough cases were and still are expected,' Cristina Padilla, a ZSFG hospital spokesperson told Fox News. 'We know vaccines won't completely prevent infections, but they are very effective at making hospitalizations and death preventable.'

Dr. Lukejohn Day, chief medical officer of San Francisco General Hospital told ABC7 that more infections are occurring than before.

'More staff are getting COVID than we saw before, and it's mostly vaccinated staff. And that's just because of the easing of restrictions,' Day said. 'We are seeing it among physicians, nurses, ancillary staff, we sort of are seeing that across the board.'

He claimed that most of the cases were due to community spread but investigations into how the staff got Covid-19 is still ongoing. The staff are currently isolating at home to prevent the spread of the virus.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2b6LxX_0bGM269I00
Just five miles away at the Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital, 55 staffers out of over 7,000 are currently suffering from Covid-19 and up to 80 per cent are fully vaccinated

Dr. Day said: 'I think close to over 99% of those cases, almost 100%, we have been able to trace back to community spread.

'We have so far not detected any patient to staff or staff to patient transmission right now. But we still have some active investigations that are going on.'

Meanwhile, Dr. Josh Adler, UCSF's chief clinal officer told he outlet: 'In some ways it's a little bit surprising and disappointing that we're here talking seriously about COVID after all this time.

'We were expecting and planning for breakthroughs, that said the rate of breakthroughs is a little bit higher than we had originally predicted.'

But if none of the staff were vaccinated, the UCSF believes they would have seen four times as many Covid-19 infections now.

Both of the San Francisco hospitals were able to find these cases through symptom screenings after more staff had been reporting mild cold-like symptoms.

The UCSF said it will enforce a Covid vaccine mandate from September 1.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MFfgD_0bGM269I00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jy427_0bGM269I00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FUU6v_0bGM269I00

It comes after San Francisco as well as Louisiana and Nevada announced they are reinstating a mask mandate while applies to everyone, regardless of their vaccination status.

The mandates, which require everyone to mask up indoors, took effect in Nevada on July 30, San Francisco on August 3 and in Louisiana on August 4, while multiple counties in California have also reintroduced them.

The mandate took effect on Tuesday in San Francisco, Alameda, Contra Costa, Marin, San Mateo, Santa Clara and Sonoma counties, as well as the city of Berkeley.

'Indoor masking is a temporary measure that will help us deal with the Delta variant, which is causing a sharp increase in cases, and we know increases in hospitalizations and deaths will follow,' San Francisco's acting health officer, Dr. Neveena Bobba, said in a statement.

'It is unfortunate we have to do this at this point in the pandemic. None of us wanted to be here,' said Dr. George Han, deputy health officer for Santa Clara County. 'But the virus has changed.'

In San Francisco, hospitalizations have also risen to 69 over the past week, a 38 percent increase, but still below its winter peak.

The surge in cases is despite relatively high vaccination rates. In San Francisco, for instance, 69 percent of its population is fully vaccinated.

The bay area health officials said the masks were intended to halt the spread of the virus in both cases of a breakthrough infection among the vaccinated as well as for the unvaccinated. They urged as many to people to get vaccinated as possible.

Vaccinated people are far less likely to become ill with or die from COVID-19 than unvaccinated people are, but half of the country remains unvaccinated and the variant is three times as contagious as previous strains.

There is now a debate over whether or not local governments should adopt it the mask advice because it would force vaccinated people to adopt restrictions for the benefit of those who choose not to get the shot.

Republican governors are standing against it, while Democratic leaders are rushing to enforce it.

Comments / 0

Daily Mail

Daily Mail

223K+
Followers
85K+
Post
96M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Louisiana State
State
Nevada State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Manchin
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Infectious Diseases#Covid 19#Ucsf Rrb#Medical Center#Fox News#Abc7 News#Zsfg#Contra Costa
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
Public HealthPosted by
The Independent

Fully vaccinated man dies of Covid in West Virginia

A man who was fully vaccinated against coronavirus has passed away in West Virginia, health department officials have said. The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department said the “breakthrough infection” led to the death of a 76-year-old man with an underlying health condition. WSAZ reported that the man died of complications of the...
Public Healthgentside.co.uk

COVID treatment: Common cholesterol medication found to cut infection by 70%

A new study, published in the journal Frontiers for Pharmacology, has found that a licensed drug that is currently being used to treat cholesterol could be an effective treatment for COVID patients. Breakthrough treatment. Researchers, led by University of Birmingham and Keele University in the UK, experimented with a range...
Columbia, SCyourpickenscounty.com

Health officials change mask guidelines as delta worsens

COLUMBIA — As the delta variant of COVID-19 is wreaking havoc across the country, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the. South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) have updated mask guidelines. In addition, doctors in a Prisma Health update last week warned the...
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
The Independent

They realised they were wrong too late: The anti-vaxxers making the best case for the Covid shot

Blake Bargatze was planning to wait a few years before getting one of the available Covid-19 vaccines.The 24-year-old’s hesitancy, mother Cheryl Bargatze Nuclo told The Independent, was based on him thinking he had time to see how the vaccine worked for others before getting it himself. He made this decision despite the rest of his family receiving one.On 27 March, Mr Bargatze attended an indoor concert in Florida, where it is believed he contracted Covid-19.His months-long hospital battle with Covid-19 has since resulted in the 24-year-old receiving a double lung transplant, and he is now telling his story in an...
Maryland StatePosted by
The Baltimore Sun

‘I’m not dying, but I’m pretty darn sick’: Breakthrough COVID cases, while rare, frustrate vaccinated Marylanders

They followed all the guidance, took every precaution, but got COVID-19 anyway. Christina Van Norman and David Coe had resumed small gatherings — finally — of their fully vaccinated friends in their home in Montgomery County, where coronavirus transmissions were relatively low. The day after the last event, she felt run-down. Two days later she had a fever and body aches, and a rapid test ...
Public HealthMarietta Daily Journal

COVID-19 infection among vaccinated people: What you need to know

As the delta variant continues to spread across the country, new data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention show vaccinated people can still spread COVID-19. Breakthrough infections of the highly contagious delta variant also have been reported. This new information has led to questions surrounding the effectiveness of the current COVID-19 vaccines.
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
Daily Mail

Colombian variant may partially evade Covid vaccines just like Beta, health chiefs warn... but they insist there's NO proof it will outcompete highly-infectious Delta

Covid jabs are ‘less effective’ against the new Colombia strain, official documents warned today. The new variant - known scientifically as B.1.621 - is thought to have originated in Colombia. Public Health England warned in a report today that preliminary laboratory evidence suggests protection gained from a previous infection or...
Maryland Statefoxbaltimore.com

COVID-19 in Maryland| 890 new cases in 24 hours

BALTIMORE (WBFF) - The Maryland Department of Health released updated coronavirus numbers Friday morning. As of 10:00 a.m. there are 472,224 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Maryland, 890 cases have been reported in Maryland in 24 hours. The statewide positivity rate is now 3.79%, increased by 0.15; 4 deaths have...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
Daily Mail

US records nearly 100,000 COVID-19 cases a day for first time since February with 277% surge in infections over the last three weeks: CDC warns vaccines work but 'can't prevent transmission'

The United States is nearing numbers of average daily coronavirus cases not seen since winter as the Indian 'Delta' variant continues to spread across the country. On Thursday, officials recorded 109,824 new cases of the virus with a seven-day rolling average of 98,518. The U.S. is almost at an average of 100,000 per day, which hasn't been seen since mid-February.

Comments / 0

Community Policy