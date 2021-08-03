San Francisco hospitals report dozens of breakthrough Covid-19 infections among vaccinated staff

Two hospitals in San Francisco have reported that scores of staff members have been infected with Covid-19, with the majority of cases being among vaccinated staff.

The University of California San Francisco (UCSF) Medical Center has reported 183 infections among their more than 35,000 staff members, with 84 per cent of those being breakthrough infections among those who are fully jabbed.

Just five miles away at the Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital, 55 staffers out of over 7,000 are currently suffering from Covid-19 and up to 80 per cent are fully vaccinated, reports Fox News.

The worrying trend comes after health officials in San Francisco and six other Bay Areas announced that they are reinstating a mask mandate for all indoor public settings as Covid-19 infections surge because of the highly contagious delta variant. The mandate came into effect on Tuesday.

It also comes as fully-vaccinated Senator Lindsey Graham tested positive for Covid and is experiencing flu-like symptoms after he partied on Senator Joe Manchin's house boat with a 'small group of senators'

At UCSF, two vaccinated staff members who tested positive for the virus were hospitalized, while none of the infected staffers at the San Francisco General Hospital required such treatment, reports ABC7 News.

'Breakthrough cases were and still are expected,' Cristina Padilla, a ZSFG hospital spokesperson told Fox News. 'We know vaccines won't completely prevent infections, but they are very effective at making hospitalizations and death preventable.'

Dr. Lukejohn Day, chief medical officer of San Francisco General Hospital told ABC7 that more infections are occurring than before.

'More staff are getting COVID than we saw before, and it's mostly vaccinated staff. And that's just because of the easing of restrictions,' Day said. 'We are seeing it among physicians, nurses, ancillary staff, we sort of are seeing that across the board.'

He claimed that most of the cases were due to community spread but investigations into how the staff got Covid-19 is still ongoing. The staff are currently isolating at home to prevent the spread of the virus.

Dr. Day said: 'I think close to over 99% of those cases, almost 100%, we have been able to trace back to community spread.

'We have so far not detected any patient to staff or staff to patient transmission right now. But we still have some active investigations that are going on.'

Meanwhile, Dr. Josh Adler, UCSF's chief clinal officer told he outlet: 'In some ways it's a little bit surprising and disappointing that we're here talking seriously about COVID after all this time.

'We were expecting and planning for breakthroughs, that said the rate of breakthroughs is a little bit higher than we had originally predicted.'

But if none of the staff were vaccinated, the UCSF believes they would have seen four times as many Covid-19 infections now.

Both of the San Francisco hospitals were able to find these cases through symptom screenings after more staff had been reporting mild cold-like symptoms.

The UCSF said it will enforce a Covid vaccine mandate from September 1.

It comes after San Francisco as well as Louisiana and Nevada announced they are reinstating a mask mandate while applies to everyone, regardless of their vaccination status.

The mandates, which require everyone to mask up indoors, took effect in Nevada on July 30, San Francisco on August 3 and in Louisiana on August 4, while multiple counties in California have also reintroduced them.

The mandate took effect on Tuesday in San Francisco, Alameda, Contra Costa, Marin, San Mateo, Santa Clara and Sonoma counties, as well as the city of Berkeley.

'Indoor masking is a temporary measure that will help us deal with the Delta variant, which is causing a sharp increase in cases, and we know increases in hospitalizations and deaths will follow,' San Francisco's acting health officer, Dr. Neveena Bobba, said in a statement.

'It is unfortunate we have to do this at this point in the pandemic. None of us wanted to be here,' said Dr. George Han, deputy health officer for Santa Clara County. 'But the virus has changed.'

In San Francisco, hospitalizations have also risen to 69 over the past week, a 38 percent increase, but still below its winter peak.

The surge in cases is despite relatively high vaccination rates. In San Francisco, for instance, 69 percent of its population is fully vaccinated.

The bay area health officials said the masks were intended to halt the spread of the virus in both cases of a breakthrough infection among the vaccinated as well as for the unvaccinated. They urged as many to people to get vaccinated as possible.

Vaccinated people are far less likely to become ill with or die from COVID-19 than unvaccinated people are, but half of the country remains unvaccinated and the variant is three times as contagious as previous strains.

There is now a debate over whether or not local governments should adopt it the mask advice because it would force vaccinated people to adopt restrictions for the benefit of those who choose not to get the shot.

Republican governors are standing against it, while Democratic leaders are rushing to enforce it.