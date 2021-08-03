Survey finds nearly a third owe more than $30K in student loans

The rate at which Americans quit their jobs hit a historic high this spring, and workers may not be done job-hopping this year. More than a third of workers (37%) are either thinking of leaving their current jobs or are already preparing to make the move, according to a Yahoo Finance/Harris Poll survey of 1,639 U.S. adults conducted June 25-28, 2021. Four in five of the potential quitters (83%) want to make the move in the next six months, while the same percentage said they’ve been considering the move for the past year.