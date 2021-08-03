Sharkoon goes aggressive open air with the ELITE SHARK CA700 box
New addition to the ELITE SHARK range at Sharkoon, which confirms that its catalog has been adapted to different price segments. And with the CA700 case, the brand is adopting the ATX format with a relatively aggressive open-air design, even if you have to acknowledge that there is a lot more work involved in some competitors. To a certain extent, Sharkoon plays the card of wisdom in that, despite the rather original underside of the façade, it does not show any overly distinctive arches.communitynewscorp.com
