Sharkoon goes aggressive open air with the ELITE SHARK CA700 box

By cncadmin
communitynewscorp.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew addition to the ELITE SHARK range at Sharkoon, which confirms that its catalog has been adapted to different price segments. And with the CA700 case, the brand is adopting the ATX format with a relatively aggressive open-air design, even if you have to acknowledge that there is a lot more work involved in some competitors. To a certain extent, Sharkoon plays the card of wisdom in that, despite the rather original underside of the façade, it does not show any overly distinctive arches.

TechnologyGamingOnLinux

Orbiter Space Flight Simulator goes open source

Orbiter Space Flight Simulator is a classic comprehensive 3D space flight simulator and the developer has recently made it open source as they've haven't had enough time for it. Worth noting that currently it only supports Windows, and it's a little on the older side with it using DirectX 7....
Electronicscommunitynewscorp.com

Cooler Master Universal Vertical Stand Upgrades to PCI-E Gen4

Like others, Cooler Master is updating its various solutions to vertically install a graphics card by opting for a PCI-E Gen4 riser that is fully compatible with the latest AMD and NVIDIA graphics cards. And it is thus the universal carrier that passes there and makes it possible to highlight his last shot in almost any camera.
Technologycommunitynewscorp.com

Now the EVGA GeForce RTX 3070 XC3 ULTRA GAMING available 729 euros

Obviously, EVGA is cutting prices on CGs. So, yes, it’s still expensive, but it’s still a little less abusive than the prices we usually see. The availability has been announced for more than 15 days, but some readers said that some cards have already been shipped for the RTX 3060 and 3060 Ti.
Electronicscommunitynewscorp.com

At MindFactory, AMD 5600G and 5700G APUs sell like hot cakes

While the week is in full swing and the new Ryzen 5 5600G and Ryzen 7 5700G are just available, the new AMD APUs appear to be a hit at German retailer MindFactory, with some pretty impressive numbers far beating the 5600X and 5800X popular processors. The small 5600G is...
ChinaPosted by
98.7 WFGR

Did You Receive a Strange Package in the Mail?

About a year ago, everyone was receiving packets of seeds in the mail from China. I never received one and felt left out. Yesterday, in my mailbox, there was a small white envelope that arrived. A very strange piece of mail. I didn't remember ordering anything recently. When I looked...
Cell PhonesPhone Arena

Google Pixel 6 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra, the nutshell

Google's unprecedentedly early Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro announcement served a double purpose - to preempt the rumor mill, and to tell people to hold off on their phone purchase. After all, it was done just days before the announcement of Samsung's second half flagships, and weeks before Apple takes the stage to unveil the iPhone 13 series.
Technologygizmochina.com

LG Gram 2021 models with 11th-Gen Intel Core processors launched for the Indian market

South Korean tech powerhouse LG has introduced three more models from its Gram lineup to the Indian market. They are the LG Gram 14, LG Gram 16, and LG Gram 17 lightweight laptops all coming with the 11th generation Intel Core processor. The company, in unveiling the ultra-light products in India, states that the LG Gram lineup was designed to maximize the usability for the consumers, with superior performance and strong battery life. The LG Gram models are focused on providing the latest technology that enhances their lifestyle.
Moviesmynewsla.com

`Old’ Opens Atop Box Office with $16.5 Million as `Space Jam’ Slumps

The M. Night Shyamalan thriller “Old” took in $16.5 million at the box office this weekend to lead all films, according to industry estimates released Sunday. It was good news and bad news for Shyamalan: “Old” marks the seventh time one of his films has opened at No. 1, but it’s also the worst opening of the director’s career, below the $18 million grossed by 2006’s “Lady in the Water.” Some of that drop-off can likely be attributed to the coronavirus pandemic and its overall effect at the box office.
ElectronicsPosted by
Gadget Flow

Klipsch T5 II True Wireless ANC earphones have a hybrid 2-mic design to block out noise

Create your own calm with the Klipsch T5 II True Wireless ANC earphones. They feature a unique 2-mic design for feedforward and feedback ANC, ensuring noise cancellation. And you can experience true comfort thanks to their Oval Comfort Fit ear tips. In fact, these 6 sizes of ear tips are color-coded, helping you easily choose your ideal fit. Meanwhile, the Bragi Moves technology lets you control these gadgets via head movement. So you can nod or shake your head to accept or decline calls. Moreover, the Dirac HD sound technology optimizes your music by improving clarity, staging, bass, and more. Furthermore, the transparency mode lets outside sound in when you need it. Additionally, 6 beamforming microphones ensure crystal clear calls. Finally, with 7 hours of battery life plus 21 more in the charging case, you really can play all day.
Video GamesGamespot

Save $25 On This Xbox Wireless Headset And Controller Bundle

Two of the best Xbox accessories are currently available in a bundle deal at Antonline. The online retailer has the Xbox Wireless Headset bundled with the updated Xbox Wireless Controller for $140, which is $25 less than you'd pay if you bought both accessories individually. These bundles are likely to sell out, so you may want to hurry if you're in the market for an extra controller and quality headset for your Xbox Series X or Xbox One.
Computersthinkcomputers.org

ASUS Is Developing GeForce RTX 3070 In Collaboration With Noctua

For decades the graphic card manufacturers have been collaborating with cooling equipment manufacturers. Now, ASUS is doing the same, too, through its partnership with EK water block manufacturer to launch custom GeForce RTX graphics cards with pre-installed blocks. As per the recent EEC (Eurasian Economic Commission) filing, ASUS might have...
Electronicscommunitynewscorp.com

IIYAMA GB3271QSU, another QHD with 165 Hertz in 32 inches on the market

Another 32-inch QHD screen with a refresh rate of 165 Hz and a response time of 1 ms (MPRT) is already on the market. And this time, it’s IIYAMA to dodge its own with the GB3271QSU. The display offers an IPS panel with a contrast ratio of 1200: 1 and a maximum luminance of 400 cd / m². The screen is Freesync Premium compatible. It offers an 8-bit screen or 16.7 million colors. />
Electronicsrekkerd.org

Softube Harmonics saturator plugin on sale for $49 USD

Plugin Boutique has announced a sale on Softube Harmonics, a unique analog-style saturation processor with a never-before-heard approach to dynamics in distortion. Harmonics offers 5 genuinely different component-modeled distortion sounds. Did you ever try to give a track attitude by adding distortion, but then wind up with a washed out,...
Electronicseteknix.com

Creative T60 Hi-Fi 2.0 Desktop Speakers Review

Creative is one of the oldest and best-known brands in the world when it comes to PC audio. Sure, they’ve got plenty of great products for home cinema, mobile, and beyond, but really, PC is their true home. I’ve been a long time fan and user of Creative products, from their early sound cards to my current daily headphones and I’ve got plenty more products that I use from Creative too. The most important of which has to be my Creative T20 speakers. I’ve yet to find a pair of speakers that sound better while not overly changing the form factor of the Creative T20s, which is why they’ve been on my desk for over a decade now. Could the Creative T60 speakers be the ones to finally replace my tired T20s?
Industryliveandletsfly.com

Delta Air Lines Extends Elite Status: Will American And United Follow?

Delta Air Lines extended the elite status of all of its SkyMiles Medallion members yesterday for another year. Will American Airlines and United Airlines follow?. Delta Air Lines Extends Elite Status For All SkyMiles Members. Yesterday, Delta became the first major U.S. airline to extend status for a second year...

