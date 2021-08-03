Morrisville Street Paving and Curb Repairs Scheduled August 9-13
The Town of Morrisville has contracted with Fred Smith Company Inc. to perform street paving repairs to the following areas starting Monday, August 9through Friday, August 13. The contractor will be employing new technology for the Town known as Slurry Seal to complete the asphalt sealing repairs. For must-know information for residents on what to know, expect, and do when your neighborhood or streets are receiving slurry seal treatment, please visit this link to the Town’s public service announcement and this video on slurry seal technology.www.townofmorrisville.org
