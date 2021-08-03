Cancel
Sunset Development says Bishop Ranch will be 85% solar powered by 2024

By Sarah Klearman
San Francisco Business Times
 3 days ago
The solar installation, the largest of its kind in the nation, will include solar panels and energy storage.

San Francisco, CA
The San Francisco Business Times provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

