How American Law Lets Feds Spy On WhatsApp Without Needing To Say Why

In July of last year, the Drug Enforcement Administration in Ohio wanted to carry out surveillance on seven WhatsApp users. To do that, agents asked a judge to approve the use of surveillance tools known as “pen register and trap and trace” devices. While they wouldn’t get the actual content of WhatsApp messages, they would get up-to-date information on what numbers those WhatsApp users were either messaging or calling, when, for how long and from what IP address. The latter part could also provide a rough geolocation of the user, hence the use of pen registers to both build up cases against suspects by showing, for instance, with whom drug dealers are communicating, and to assist in tracking down fugitives.