While solid-state drives (SSDs) have become increasingly popular (particularly for laptops) as they have expanded in size while coming down in price, hard-disk drives (HDDs) still offer the most storage capacity for the money. As such, they're a great economical option, particularly for your home PC setup, where you won't have to worry about potential jostling damaging the drive's moving parts. Plus, you'll be hard-pressed to find an SSD much bigger than 2 TB, while you can find HDDs 10 times that size. If you are a graphic arts professional or simply someone with a lot of multimedia files, you will be better off going with an HDD.