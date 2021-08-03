Cancel
SquadCast’s New Cloud Studio For Podcasters Boosts Quality With Dolby.io

By Mark Sparrow
Posted by 
Forbes
 5 days ago
SquadCast is a leading CRS (cloud recording studio) platform with some big-name clients like Microsoft, Google, Adobe, ESPN, Vox, NPR and iHeartRadio to its service. The company’s handy solution helps podcast producers improve the quality of their productions by boosting the audio and video quality of contributions from remote guests to create a more polished product. Today SquadCast announces v4.5 of its CRS .

www.forbes.com

The world’s leading voice for entrepreneurial success and free enterprise.

 https://www.forbes.com/
