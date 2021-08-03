Cancel
Public Health

New York to require vaccine proof for indoor dining, entertainment, gyms

By The Associated Press
AL.com
AL.com
 5 days ago
New York City will soon require proof of COVID-19 vaccinations for indoor activities, Mayor Bill de Blasio announced Tuesday, making it the first big city in the U.S. to impose such restrictions. The new requirement, which will go into effect Aug. 16, applies to indoor dining, gyms and indoor entertainment...

