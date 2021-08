Entering his eighth NFL season and fourth under Jon Gruden, Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr finally feels comfortable and confident in leading an offense. "I remember the night before every practice, I'd be stressed out," the quarterback said of the early parts of his career, via the team's official website. "In my head, I'm just hard on myself. I'm thinking about everything like, 'I got to do that right.' I'm checking my notes like, 'I got to do that. I wrote this down, got to fix that.'