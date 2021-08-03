Cancel
Cover picture for the articleDivision Manager Land Development at Costello Inc. EDUCATION: Texas A&M University - College Station (College Station, TX) Guy Humphrey, P.E. is now Land Development Division Manager at Costello, Inc. Guy has 15 years of engineering experience, focusing on residential land development and municipal utility districts. He has specialized in fast-paced, high-volume, master-planned communities, enjoying the challenge of delivering quality projects to his clients that are in line with their budget and deadline.

National Society of Professional Engineers (NSPE) installs Rick Guerra, P.E., F.NSPE

AUSTIN, TX (July 10, 2021) JOSE I. GUERRA, INC. is pleased to announce the installation of Rick Guerra, P.E., F.NSPE as President of NSPE for the 2021-22 year. Mr. Guerra is President/CEO of Jose I. Guerra, Inc., a full-service, multi-discipline consulting engineering firm with offices in Austin, San Antonio, and Corpus Christi. He is a past president of the Texas Society of Professional Engineers and a member of the Texas Engineering Foundation Board of Trustees and the TSPE Political Action Committee for Engineers Board of Trustees. Mr. Guerra was elected Vice President of NSPE in July of 2019 and has served on the organizations’ Board of Directors since that time. The National Society of Professional Engineers is the recognized voice and advocate for the 470,000 licensed Professional Engineers in the U.S. Founded in 1934, NSPE serves its members and the public through 47 state and territorial societies and 329 chapters.
Dustin Wentz, P.E.

Associate Vice President at Pape-Dawson Engineers, Inc. Pape-Dawson Engineers, Inc. is proud to announce the promotion of Dustin Wentz, P.E. to Associate Vice President. Mr. Wentz has 10 years of residential land development experience and was a founding member of the Pape-Dawson Dallas office in 2014. As Associate Vice President, he will be responsible for land acquisition analysis, planning, design, and construction administration for a wide range of master-planned community projects throughout the DFW Metroplex.
Richard Edinger, P.E.

CPL, a full-service design firm serving public and private-sector clients for more than 45 years, is proud to announce Richard Edinger has been appointed to the Board of Directors. As a leader in CPL’s community practice, Edinger has been instrumental in developing team members and process innovations that produce high quality design and project delivery across the organization.
Richard Henry, III, P.E.

CPL, a full-service design firm serving public and private-sector clients for more than 45 years, is proud to announce Richard Henry III, P.E. has been elevated to the role of President, responsible for overseeing CPLs five core practice areas: healthcare, higher education, K-12 education, municipal and transportation. As president, he will provide connectivity across teams and geographies, and will ensure that client satisfaction remains at the forefront of each team’s focus.
Tarush R. Anand

McGlinchey Stafford is pleased to announce that Tarush R. Anand has joined its national litigation practice in its Houston office as a member (partner). With 15 years of experience, Tarush represents a broad range of domestic and international businesses in high-stakes civil and commercial litigation. He has significant trial experience in state and federal courts, as well as appellate experience, including presenting arguments and prevailing in the Fifth and Tenth Circuits.
See inside UAlbany's new $180M ETEC building

After eight years of planning and three years of construction, a new $180 million building at the University at Albany is nearly complete. Faculty are beginning to move into the 246,000-square-foot Emerging Technology and Entrepreneurship Complex, just east of UAlbany’s main campus on the Harriman State Office Campus. There will be some operations at the building starting this fall, with a ribbon cutting expected later this year.
University of Tampa hires first-ever chief diversity officer

The University of Tampa has hired its first-ever chief diversity officer who officials hope will usher the school into a new era of inclusion. Thomas Witherspoon has been hired for the position, where he is expected to develop a diversity strategic plan. That plan will focus on hitting diversity, equity and inclusion goals set in the "UT Task Force on Diversity, Equity and Inclusion report."
Terracon grant supports future CSU engineers

The Terracon Foundation has awarded a $10,000 grant to Colorado State University to help fund its ENpower Bridge and Peer Mentoring Program, which supports engineering students from underrepresented backgrounds in the transition to college. CSU offers more than 70 undergraduate majors as well as graduate programs, with five of its...
UNF announces resignation of President David Szymanski

David Szymanski is stepping down as UNF President less than three weeks before the start of the academic year. The announcement was made Thursday following a Board of Trustees meeting that Szymanski will become the CEO and executive director of UNF MedNexus. Szymanski, who leaned into his background as an...
HealthConnections: Health Inequities and the Future of Nursing

The National Academies of Science, Engineering, and Medicine recently released a report titled The Future of Nursing 2020-2030: Charting a Path to Achieve Health Equity. WUOT's Chrissy Keuper and Dr. Carole R. Myers of the University of Tennessee College of Nursing will discuss why the report is important beyond the nursing profession.
Michael Baker International Names John Hurley, P.E., PMP, National Market Lead - Army Programs

ALEXANDRIA, Va., Aug. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Michael Baker International, a global leader in engineering, planning and consulting services, announced today that John Hurley, P.E., PMP, has joined the firm as National Market Lead - Army Programs. Mr. Hurley will be responsible for providing leadership to develop, support and execute Army projects, which support the United States Department of Defense (DoD) and other Federal agencies, expanding our Army services beyond our work with the Army Corps of Engineers, and growing the company's entire Federal portfolio. He will be based in the firm's Alexandria, Virginia, office.

