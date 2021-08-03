Cancel
Women's Health

Doctors urge all pregnant women to get vaccinated in new joint statement

Fox 32 Chicago
Fox 32 Chicago
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDr. Priya Rajan, from the Feinberg School of Medicine at Northwestern University, talks about the new medical guidance coming from top obstetrician groups, saying it is safe for pregnant women to get vaccinated.

