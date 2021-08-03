LEARNING COMMUNITY PUBLIC NOTICES 8/3/21

Notice is hereby given that the Coordinating Council of the Learning Community of Douglas and Sarpy Counties will conduct a Public Meeting on August 5, 2021 commencing at 6:00 p.m. at the Learning Community Center of North Omaha, Community Room, 1612 North 24th Street, Omaha, Nebraska 68110. A copy of the meeting agenda, which is kept continually current, is available for public inspection from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the Learning Community office, 1612 N. 24th St., Omaha, Nebraska 68110 and on the Internet at www.learningcommunityds.org.