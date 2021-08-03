Utahns won't be forced to get COVID-19 vaccine, but there may be consequences, governor says

Gov. Spencer Cox speaks during a COVID-19 briefing at the Women's Pavilion at St. Mark's Hospital in Millcreek on Tuesday. He said while Utah won't ever force you to get a vaccine if you don't want one, you should be prepared to face consequences if you remain unvaccinated. (Scott G Winterton, Deseret News) SALT LAKE CITY — Gov. Spencer Cox made it clear Tuesday Utah won't be joining New York City in requiring COVID-19 vaccinations to eat inside restaurants or work out at a gym, but the state will provide N95 masks to schoolchildren under 12, who are too young to get the shots.