Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Taiwan welcomes deployment of German warship “Bayern”

By cncadmin
communitynewscorp.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA day after the departure of the German frigate “Bayern” for East Asia, the voyage of the German warship was hailed by Taiwan, but was tentatively assessed by Beijing. Taiwanese Foreign Minister Joseph Wu told the German Editorial Network that he was “happy that the German government, with its Indo-Pacific guidelines, has created the base to participate in securing free shipping lanes in the sea. of southern China ”.

communitynewscorp.com

Comments / 1

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joseph Wu
IN THIS ARTICLE
#China Taiwan#East China Sea#South China#German#Taiwanese#Western#Chinese#Uyghur#Klaus
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Beijing, CN
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
F.C. Bayern Munich
Country
Germany
Country
Netherlands
Country
China
Related
Entertainmentcharlottestar.com

Vietnamese target Jackie Chan over China's 'nine-dash line' map

Singapore, July 11 (ANI): Growing hordes of online patriots have proved increasingly vocal in defending Vietnam's image abroad by flagging content they deem controversial and inappropriate, especially the depiction of Beijing's 'nine-dash line' map. Dien Luong, in an opinion piece of Nikkei Asia, said that Netflix, DreamWorks, Swedish fashion brand...
Politicsalbuquerqueexpress.com

Angry China responds to Japanese warning not to invade Taiwan

A Japanese official has warned that if China invades Taiwan, the Japanese would come to the island nation's defense. Japan's deputy prime minister Taro Aso said Japan would need to join with the United States to defend Taiwan if the island was invaded. The comments drew an angry response from...
WorldPosted by
The Free Press - TFP

REPORT: Chinese Military Forces US Warship Out Of South China Sea

The Chinese People’s Liberation Army said that it forced a U.S. warship out of the hotly contested South China Sea, The Associated Press reported. People’s Liberation Army (PLA) naval and air forces pursued the U.S.S. Benfold after the American destroyer entered an area claimed by the Chinese located between the Philippines and Vietnam, Beijing said on Monday, according to the Associated Press. The forces “warned and drove” the U.S. ship away, the PLA said.
MilitaryBusiness Insider

China is sending 'grandpa fighter jets' to test Taiwan's defenses

Last month, a Chinese "island encirclement exercise" featured four J-7 fighter jets. The J-7 dates back to the 1960s and can be turned into an unmanned aerial vehicle. Retired warplanes turned into drones can be used to confuse air-defense systems, and China has embraced them as a low-cost, no-casualty option.
POTUSNewsweek

Antony Blinken Warns U.S. Will Come to Philippines' Aid If China Attacks Aircraft, Ships

Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the U.S. will come to the Philippines' aid if China attacks its aircrafts or ships, the Associated Press reported. Blinken said Sunday that such an attack "would invoke U.S. mutual defense commitments," referring to a 1951 treaty with the Philippines that obliges both nations to come to the other's defense in the instance of an attack. The statement came on the anniversary of a 2016 international tribunal ruling in support of the Philippines that rejects China's maritime territorial claims outside of its internationally recognized waters.
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

U.S. repeats warning to China against attack on Philippine forces

WASHINGTON, July 11 (Reuters) - The United States on Sunday repeated a warning to China that an attack on Philippine armed forces in the South China Sea would trigger a 1951 U.S.-Philippines mutual defense treaty. Secretary of State Antony Blinken made the comment in a written statement marking the fifth...
Foreign PolicyPosted by
NBC News

The threat of China invading Taiwan is growing every day. What the U.S. can do to stop it.

In his speech celebrating the Chinese Communist Party’s 100th anniversary last week, Chairman Xi Jinping proclaimed that China has never bullied or oppressed the people of any other country. Yet that is exactly what Beijing is doing to Taiwan, and its intensifying aggression toward the democratic island is increasingly raising concerns that it will try to take it by force.
U.K.Washington Examiner

Britain kowtows to China in the South China Sea

They will not say that this was Boris Johnson's finest hour. The British prime minister, America's nominally closest ally, isn't really that close to America. That's the only credible assessment to make of Monday's ignominious departure of the country's HMS Queen Elizabeth aircraft carrier strike group from the South China Sea. As I noted on July 23, there was great consequence in what the strike group did or did not do before departing those waters.
Foreign PolicyPosted by
NBC News

U.S.-China tensions over Taiwan threaten peace, Japan warns

Growing military tensions around Taiwan as well as economic and technological rivalry between China and the United States threaten peace and stability in East Asia as the regional power balance shifts in Beijing's favour, Japan said in its annual defense white paper. "It is necessary that we pay close attention...
Foreign Policyamericanmilitarynews.com

China threatens US after Biden approves his 1st US arms sale to Taiwan

On Wednesday, the U.S. announced its approval for the first arms sale to Taiwan under President Joe Biden, which would include 40 new mobile artillery vehicles for the island. China responded with threats of “counter-measures” against the U.S. On Thursday, a press account for China’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs tweeted,...
Foreign PolicyForeign Policy

Beijing’s Attempts to Intimidate Taiwan Have Backfired

In the past few months, the United States has worked to deepen long-standing ties with Taiwan and has corralled like-minded allies into openly supporting it. Many have considered this a necessary response to Beijing’s attempts to convince the Taiwanese people and military of the inevitability of reunification and to show the United States its determination to achieve that goal, by force if necessary. To date, this strategy has yet to persuade Taiwan that Beijing is unstoppable or convince the United States to step back. Instead, it is inspiring greater urgency among the United States and its allies and has placed Taiwan on the international agenda. With its credibility critically damaged by the crackdown in Hong Kong and repression at home, Beijing’s tactics have only complicated its path to cross-strait unification.
Politicskcbx.org

After Being Silent For Decades, Japan Now Speaks Up About Taiwan — And Angers China

SEOUL, South Korea — Japan is undergoing a remarkable shift in its stance on one of the most contentious issues in Asia: Taiwan. Mainland China and Taiwan split during a civil war in 1949, and Beijing has vowed to unify with the self-governing island — by force, if necessary. The Biden administration is counting on help from its allies, especially Japan, to deter such a move.
IndiaPosted by
The Atlantic

China Discovers the Limits of Its Power

“Chewing gum stuck on the sole of China’s shoes.” That’s how Hu Xijin, the editor of the Chinese Communist Party–run Global Times, described Australia last year. The disparaging description is typical of the disdain that China’s diplomats and propagandists have often shown toward governments that challenge Beijing—like Australia’s. China is...
Politicsgcaptain.com

Indian Navy Task Force Departs For South China Sea

By Sanjeev Miglani (Reuters) – India is sending a naval task force to the South China Sea this month to expand security ties with friendly countries, officials said on Wednesday, signaling its intent to play a bigger role in regional efforts to counter China. The Indian military has been traditionally...
Foreign PolicyVoice of America

Why the Philippines Picked America Over China

TAIPEI - The Philippine government’s decision to restore its Visiting Forces Agreement with the U.S. military after 18 months of threats to scrap it shows that Beijing had not delivered enough to the Southeast Asian country to sustain a friendship or excite common Filipinos, analysts say. Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte...

Comments / 1

Community Policy