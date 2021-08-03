Taiwan welcomes deployment of German warship “Bayern”
A day after the departure of the German frigate “Bayern” for East Asia, the voyage of the German warship was hailed by Taiwan, but was tentatively assessed by Beijing. Taiwanese Foreign Minister Joseph Wu told the German Editorial Network that he was “happy that the German government, with its Indo-Pacific guidelines, has created the base to participate in securing free shipping lanes in the sea. of southern China ”.communitynewscorp.com
Comments / 1