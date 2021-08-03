Cancel
Maine State

How Does Maine’s New “Tallest Building” Compare to Other Maine Structures?

Down East
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn May, the Portland Planning Board unanimously approved the construction of what will be, by some measures, Maine’s tallest building. The 18-story, 190-foot-high behemoth at 200 Federal Street will inject 263 rental apartments — 27 of them deed-restricted, to remain affordable to medium-income earners — into the city’s tight housing market and provide two ground-level retail spaces. Developed by Redfern Properties, which plans to break ground this summer, the $50 million project required a zoning amendment from the city council because current regulations prohibit residences above 150 feet. How did the proposed high-rise sail through an approval process that has left others dead on the drafting table? The property’s location in a business district, rather than a residential one, surely helped. Portlanders may also be more willing now to stomach some architectural swagger to combat a historic housing crunch.

