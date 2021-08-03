Elizabeth L. Furber

Elizabeth (Wood) Loemker Furber died in the early morning of July 21, 2021 at her home in Southport, Maine, attended by her sons, Bill, Tom and Win. Liz was born in New York City on Sept. 26, 1930, ten minutes before her twin brother Thomas Loemker, a feat that she was quick to remind him whenever the opportunity arose. She attended lower schools in New York, then attended Middlebury College, from which she graduated with honors before completing graduate studies in business at Radcliffe College.