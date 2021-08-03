Logitech debuts Zone True Wireless and Zone Wired Earbuds aimed at home workers
(Pocket-lint) - Logitech's Zone range of wireless headsets are aimed at business users, but now the peripheral giant has debuted a pair of new earbuds aimed at homeworkers. The $299 Zone True Wireless and $99 Zone Wired Earbuds are intended for those who are finding themselves spending a long time on calls. Many of us want more comfortable headphones as we continue to spend longer on calls because of home and hybrid working.www.pocket-lint.com
