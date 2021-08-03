Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cell Phones

Logitech debuts Zone True Wireless and Zone Wired Earbuds aimed at home workers

By Dan Grabham
Pocket-lint.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Pocket-lint) - Logitech's Zone range of wireless headsets are aimed at business users, but now the peripheral giant has debuted a pair of new earbuds aimed at homeworkers. The $299 Zone True Wireless and $99 Zone Wired Earbuds are intended for those who are finding themselves spending a long time on calls. Many of us want more comfortable headphones as we continue to spend longer on calls because of home and hybrid working.

www.pocket-lint.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Logitech#True Wireless#Earbuds#Wired#Google Meet#Microsoft Teams#Usb C
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Zoom
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
Bluetooth
NewsBreak
Google
Related
ElectronicsPocket-lint.com

NuraTrue true wireless earbuds review: Brand new breakthrough

(Pocket-lint) - If you've only been casually keeping an eye on the headphone space over the past few years, there's a very good chance you might have missed Nura. It's not a big-name brand just yet, like Sony, Bose or Apple, but it is different and really interesting. Its approach...
Electronicswindowscentral.com

Get your sweat on with the JBL Under Armour true wireless earbuds down to $90

You can get the JBL Under Armour true wireless earbuds Project Rock edition on sale for $89.99 at Best Buy. This deal is part of Best Buy's deals of the day. Seeing as these earbuds were a limited edition and discontinued now, we probably won't be seeing this price crop up again anytime soon. They sell for as much as $200 at Best Buy on a normal day, and you can find them for $150 through the Harman Audio website (which owns the JBL brand).
Electronicswmleader.com

LG’s new true wireless earbuds have a privacy-conscious ‘Whispering Mode’

LG’s new Tone Free FP true wireless earbuds feature a “Whispering Mode” where you can hold the right earbud next to your mouth during calls to use it as a dedicated microphone. It’s a neat privacy-conscious feature for those moments when you don’t want to have to speak loudly enough for the sound to be picked up by the earbuds in your ears.
ElectronicsDigital Trends

Nothing’s Ear 1’s really are nothing like your usual true wireless earbuds

After months of teasing and a near-constant drip-feed of information, Nothing has fully announced the Ear 1 true wireless earbuds, and they’re visually unlike any we’ve seen before. Anticipation has been high due to Nothing being the new tech company formed by Carl Pei, co-founder of OnePlus, after he left the smartphone maker in September 2020, along with the release of some very intriguing concept images revealed early on.
Electronicsmusictech.net

NuraTrue and NuraBuds are ANC true wireless earbuds with personalised sound

Headphone brand Nura has unveiled two new earbud models, NuraTrue and NuraBuds, that build on the influence of the brand’s award-winning personalised audio technology. Nura’s flagship headphone, Nuraphone, featured a unique inside-out design coupled with highly sensitive microphones and a self-learning engine to deliver personalised sound to its listeners. The results have impressed musical legends including Stevie Wonder, will.i.am and Andrea Bocelli. NuraTrue and NuraBuds build on the influence of Nuraphone, bringing personalised sound to a smaller form factor.
ElectronicsThe Verge

Nothing officially reveals its $99 Ear (1) true wireless earbuds

Nothing, the consumer tech startup led by OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei, has officially announced its Ear (1) true wireless earbuds. The noise-canceling buds launch after months of teases, concept images, and even a presale in which Nothing auctioned off 100 pairs of the earbuds prior to their official reveal. The Ear (1) earbuds will go on sale on August 17th across 45 countries including the US and UK, priced at $99 / £99 / €99.
ElectronicsPosted by
PC Gamer

Razer Hammerhead True Wireless X gaming earbuds Review

It shouldn't surprise anyone that the Razer Hammerhead True Wireless X exists given the multi-billion dollar mobile gaming industry. At £69 (AUS $116), the Hammerhead True Wireless X offer impressive ultra-low latency audio, 24-hour battery life, IPX4 splash and sweat resistance, and a glowing Razer snakehead logo. 'But surely Bluetooth is terrible for gaming?' I hear you and so did Razer which is why the Hammerheads have a sort of overdrive called Game mode which lowers the latency to just 60ms. More on that later as we need to get one major sticking point out of the way.
Electronicstheappletech.net

Amazon’s Highly Rated True Wireless Earbuds Is On Sale Today For $20

Amazon is right now offering the Otium True Wireless Earbuds for just $19.99. Without applying any special discount code at the checkout, you save directly 57 percent on the original price. The case’s separate LED display may be used to check the wireless earbuds and charging case’s power at any...
ElectronicsPosted by
Trusted Reviews

Klipsch unveils first true wireless earbuds with ANC

With Klipsch celebrating its 75th anniversary in 2021, they’ve announced what is a first for the company – a true wireless with ANC. The Klipsch T5 II True Wireless ANC (£299 / €349 / $299) are effectively the noise cancelling version of the T5 II that launched in 2020, though they do pack a few new features (and a higher price tag).
Electronicstechbargains.com

Wenkey True Wireless Noise Cancelling Earbuds $11.99

Amazon has the Wenkey True Wireless Noise Cancelling Earbuds for a low $11.99 Free Shipping after Clip Coupon and Coupon Code: "655SPT5S" (Exp 8/8). This is originally $29.99, so you save 60% off list price. Enhanced dual 10mm dynamic drivers. 30-Hour Playtime and Fast Charging. Noise cancellation and MEMS microphone...
ElectronicsEngadget

Logitech's latest wireless earbuds are certified by Zoom, Microsoft and Google

Logitech has unveiled some new wireless (and wired) earbuds with some unique features designed for business professionals. The key product is the Zone True Wireless Earbuds, which the company says are the first to be certified by the three major video conferencing platforms: Zoom, Google Meet and Microsoft Teams. Another unique feature is support for not just Bluetooth, but Logitech's wireless USB receiver as well, so that they'll work with almost any smartphone or computer — and let you flip easily between devices.

Comments / 0

Community Policy