AUSTIN (KXAN) — Be sure to get vaccinated or have proof of a negative COVID-19 test if you plan on seeing Jason Isbell perform in Austin this weekend. At Isbell’s request, ACL Live organizers issued a statement saying masks are required for entry and all attendees must have proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a negative test within 72 hours of the event. Isbell and the 400 Unit are playing three nights at Moody Theater, Saturday-Monday, and for each night, proof is required even if you’re attending more than one night.