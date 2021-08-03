Cancel
Daniel Wallace

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDaniel Wallace is a Project Architect for ADB Design Services, an ARCO Design/Build Company specializing in industrial and commercial design. He brings over 10 years of architectural and design experience to the Houston team. Daniel is responsible for designing and coordinating projects, while bringing drawings to life for clients. He has a Master of Architecture from The University of Oklahoma, a Bachelor of Environmental Design from Texas A&M University and is a licensed architect in Texas.

