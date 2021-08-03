Daniel Wallace

In my first week as an undergraduate student at Yale University, I rode my bike uphill several miles to Edgerton Park, wobbling with the weight of a drawing board rigged to my backpack, enduring sunburn, bee stings, and charcoal dust to earn a seat in Robert Reed’s art class, which has shaped my career ever since. While my friends were celebrating their first college weekend, my classmates and I were gathering to complete the fifty 18″ x 24″ on-site drawings required to be admitted to Reed’s popular Basic Drawing course.