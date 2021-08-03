Cancel
Heat waves to drastically worsen in Northern Hemisphere, studies warn

By Kasha Patel
SFGate
 3 days ago

In July 1936, the central United States roasted during one of the most notable summers of the Dust Bowl-era. Parched lands, low rainfall, and a strong ridge of high pressure over the region led to record-breaking temperatures in the Upper Mississippi River Valley - a handful of which still stand today. La Crosse, Wis. experienced temperatures at or above 90 degrees Fahrenheit for two consecutive weeks. Nationally, around 5,000 deaths were linked to the heat wave.

