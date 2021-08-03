Heat waves to drastically worsen in Northern Hemisphere, studies warn

A major Atlantic Ocean current may have been losing stability over the past century, and could be “nearing a critical threshold”, with profound global impacts on weather and climate patterns.Scientists studying the Atlantic Meridional Overturning Circulation (Amoc), which contains the Gulf Stream, said “the finding is worrying as well as a surprise”, as the current is responsible for the relatively mild temperatures in Europe and influences weather systems worldwide.A potential collapse of the system could have “severe consequences”, according to the team, which is made up of researchers from 18 institutions in 10 different countries.The Amoc carries heat from...