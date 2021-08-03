Bausch Health (BHC) Results 'Good', Solta Could Be Valued at $2.5B+ - Cowen

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.510-$1.530 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -. A number of research firms have issued reports on SBRA. TheStreet cut Sabra Health Care REIT from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th.Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $21.00 in a report on Sunday, May 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $19.88.