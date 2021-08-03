Cancel
Can a DeFi Smart Contract Be Regulated? Two CFTC Commissioners Discuss

By Unchained Podcast
cryptonews.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCFTC Commissioners Dan Berkovitz and Brian Quintenz discuss the difficulties of regulating crypto derivatives and DeFi. The discussion is moderated by Laura Shin of Unchained Podcast.

