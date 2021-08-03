Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Agriculture

Nebraska Cattle Group Files Comments With Ag Sub Committee

wnax.com
 3 days ago

The Nebraska Cattlemen Association filed comments with the U.S. House Agriculture Subcommittee on Livestock and Foreign Agriculture as they held a hearing looking at the State of the Beef Supply Chain. Association President Bill Rhea says one of their major concerns is the need for more cattle market processing capacity.

wnax.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Nebraska State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Deb Fischer
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cattle#Livestock#Beef
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
Related
Congress & CourtsVSC NEWS

Senator Warnock Cosponsors Legislation to Provide Financial Relief to Small Farmers

Washington, D.C. – Last week at the Senate agriculture committee, U.S. Senator Reverend Raphael Warnock (D-GA) emphasized the importance of Congress supporting small farmers, including passing the Relief for America’s Small Farmers Act — legislation cosponsored by Senator Warnock that will support America’s small farmers through financial relief to mitigate losses suffered due to chain disruptions and lost sales during the coronavirus pandemic.
AgricultureMurray Ledger & Times

New USDA Market News to enhance price transparency in cattle markets

WASHINGTON —The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Thursday announced that beginning Monday, it will issue two new USDA Market News reports based on Livestock Mandatory Reporting data that will provide additional insight into formula cattle trades and help promote fair and competitive markets. This action is one piece of USDA’s efforts to deliver on President Biden’s Executive Order 14036 on Promoting Competition in the American Economy, which directed USDA to, among other things, “enhance price discovery, increase transparency, and improve the functioning of the cattle and other livestock markets.” The Executive Order on Competition launched a whole-of-government effort to promote competition, including 72 specific agency initiatives. USDA has already undertaken several other initiatives under the Executive Order, including announcing investments of at least $500 million in meat processing capacity, new rulemakings under the Packers & Stockyards Act, and a top-to-bottom review of the “Product of USA” label.
Agriculturestjosephpost.com

USDA launching Market News Reports based on Livestock Mandatory Reporting

The Department of Agriculture Thursday announced two new USDA Market News Reports based on Livestock Mandatory Reporting data. The reports will provide additional insight into formula cattle trades and help promote fair and competitive markets, and stems from a recent executive order on competition. USDA will release the first new...
Congress & CourtsMarshall Independent

USDA authorizes emergency haying and grazing

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The U.S Department of Agriculture on Wednesday authorized ag producers to request haying and grazing on Conservation Reserve Program (CRP) land in 79 Minnesota counties, including Lyon, Lincoln, Pipestone, Murray and Yellow Medicine. U.S. Sens. Amy Klobuchar and Tina Smith announced the emergency haying and grazing because...
AgricultureMarshall Independent

Panel discusses Farm Bill in changing world

GILFILLAN ESTATE — A panel of agricultural leaders discussed farm and tax policy recommendations and what the next Farm Bill might look like in a variety of ways at Farmfest Wednesday. “The last Farm Bill is about as good as we’ll get. It’s not perfect, but it’s good. We need...
Agriculturewnax.com

Stock Grower’s Executive Says New USDA Cattle Price Reporting Rules Good Start

South Dakota Congressman Dusty Johnson is pleased the USDA Ag Marketing Service has announced two new reports to enhance price discovery under mandatory price reporting for cattle. The two are the National Daily Direct Formula Base cattle report which will be given in the morning, as a summary and an afternoon version. The second is the National Weekly Cattle Net Price Distribution report. South Dakota Stock Grower’s Association Executive Director James Halverson says the move to those are positive.
Minnesota Statewnax.com

Some Minnesota Producers Left Out Of Emergency CRP Release

The USDA has announced emergency haying and grazing of Conservation Reserve Program acres for producers impacted by drought in certain counties, while still receiving their full rental payment for the land. However, Minnesota State Cattlemen’s Association President Grant Breitkreutz says some counties fell to D3 on the U.S. Drought Monitor making them ineligible which is a big problem.
AgriculturePosted by
News Talk KIT

Ag News: WHIP+ Passes House Ag Committee / Bayer to Pull Glyphosate

**Weather damages from so called “billion-dollar disasters” are adding up for agriculture, and more relief is in sight. www.dairyherd.com reports, the House Ag Committee approved the reauthorization of Wildfire and Hurricane Indemnity Program Plus, WHIP+, but with added coverage for weather events, crop and ag product losses. If signed, the...
Agriculturefarmforum.net

Focus on Ag: Challenges with marketing grain

Many farm operators will tell you that making grain marketing decisions is one the hardest parts of farming. This is especially true during times of highly volatile markets, such as have been occurring in recent months. Earlier this year, the futures trading limits on the Chicago Board of Trade increased...
AgricultureJackson County Pilot

Local livestock producers may qualify for pandemic assistance

Local livestock and poultry producers who suffered losses during the pandemic due to insufficient access to processing can apply for assistance for those losses and the cost of depopulation and disposal of the animals. U.S. Department of Agriculture Secretary Vilsack recently announced the Pandemic Livestock Indemnity Program in remarks at...
Faison, NCDaily Reflector

Faison company faces USDA sanctions

FAISON — Southern Produce Distributors Inc. in Faison is facing sanctions from the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) for violating the Perishable Agricultural Commodities Act (PACA). The sanctions prohibit Southern Produce Distributors and its principal business operators from engaging in PACA-licensed business or other activities without approval from USDA. The...
Congress & Courtshoosieragtoday.com

Farm Bureau Supports Infrastructure Legislation

The American Farm Bureau sent a letter to all 100 U.S. Senators expressing its support for the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act. Farm Bureau President Zippy Duvall says modernizing the country’s transportation infrastructure continues to be a priority for their members. “That’s why we are supporting this bipartisan legislation,” Duvall...
Nebraska Statewnax.com

Nebraska Congressman Adrian Smith Adding Amendments

Nebraska Congressman Adrian Smith is introducing amendments to a number of spending bills in an attempt to influence future federal policy…. Smith says the program would need a vast area of land moving into conservation programs…. Smith says past federal land practices don’t give him a lot of confidence…. Smith...
Agriculturenewsdakota.com

USDA Extends Beef Checkoff Petition Drive Deadline

(NAFB) – Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack this week granted an extension to organizers of the National Beef Checkoff Petition Drive until October 3, 2021. The extension grants extra time for organizers to collect the necessary signatures on the petition calling for a producer vote of the National Beef Checkoff Program. The South Dakota Livestock Auction Markets Association and Kansas-based Stratford Angus organized and initiated a petition drive that began July 2, 2020. The Department of Agriculture originally established a 12-month period for the collection of the required 88,269 signatures.
Agriculturewnax.com

National Beef Checkoff Petitioners Get 60 Day Extension

Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack has granted organizers of the National Beef Checkoff Petition Drive a 60 day extension to gather the needed signatures for a referendum vote. The organizers had asked for a one year extension but that was denied. R-CALF CEO Bill Bullard says the extension is needed due to the effects of the pandemic which limited their petition gathering.

Comments / 0

Community Policy