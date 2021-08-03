Cancel
Santorin says he feels ’50 percent better’ than when he took his break, is confident about his return to pro play

By Tyler Esguerra
dotesports.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOver the past few weeks, Team Liquid’s starting jungler Santorin was forced to step away from pro play due to various health issues that made it impossible to play on-stage. This past weekend, however, the 24-year-old made his return to Summoner’s Rift to help Liquid win two of their last three games in the 2021 LCS Summer Split regular season. In an interview with Travis Gafford, the veteran said he feels “50 percent better” than he did back when he started his break and he’s raring to play once more.

