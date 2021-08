In 2012, Barbra Streisand took an initial look in her vault and rediscovered handfuls of old tapes with songs she’d recovered over her six-decades-plus in show business but never released for one reason or another. It turns out that even after Release Me, she still had more in the bank. Release Me 2 follows the same formula, with songs recorded since the early 1960s. The 79-year-old EGOT winner is the only artist with No. 1 albums in six consecutive decades.